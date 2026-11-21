Recent Tech Disruptions Highlight Risks of Shared Technology Systems
(MENAFN) Recent disruptions affecting Microsoft services and US aviation operations, together with a cyberattack targeting Optimizely, have highlighted the vulnerabilities created by organizations' reliance on interconnected technology providers. Experts warn that backup systems and alternative suppliers may not offer sufficient protection when they share the same underlying weaknesses.
Although the incidents stemmed from different circumstances, they demonstrated how failures involving essential technology providers can trigger widespread consequences across multiple organizations and industries.
“Shared services concentrate risk. When thousands of organisations depend on one provider, a single failure or compromise at that provider becomes thousands of incidents at once,” security researcher and Report URI founder Scott Helme told Anadolu.
Microsoft Outage Exposes Weaknesses in Recovery Mechanisms
Microsoft's preliminary investigation identified Nov. 12-13 as the period when its latest major service disruption occurred, with Exchange Online email services experiencing the most significant impact. Other products relying on the affected infrastructure, including Teams, Copilot and SharePoint, also experienced interruptions.
The company traced the incident to a software flaw introduced in July that remained undetected until changes in Teams network traffic exposed the problem. The disruption began when traffic was redirected through a network gateway that also supported Exchange Online, where nearly 14% of server capacity was already unavailable because of an unrelated technical issue.
As additional servers became unresponsive, automated recovery mechanisms attempted to maintain operations by transferring traffic to functioning machines. However, the same software defect was present across the infrastructure, causing the problem to spread as traffic was redirected.
At the height of the disruption, more than 80% of servers within the affected gateway infrastructure had stopped responding.
Microsoft's findings also showed that existing safeguards were insufficient to prevent the incident from escalating across its services. While certain products were capable of switching to alternative network gateways, Exchange Online lacked the capacity to complete such a transition at the scale required to avoid the widespread disruption, the company explained.
Although the incidents stemmed from different circumstances, they demonstrated how failures involving essential technology providers can trigger widespread consequences across multiple organizations and industries.
“Shared services concentrate risk. When thousands of organisations depend on one provider, a single failure or compromise at that provider becomes thousands of incidents at once,” security researcher and Report URI founder Scott Helme told Anadolu.
Microsoft Outage Exposes Weaknesses in Recovery Mechanisms
Microsoft's preliminary investigation identified Nov. 12-13 as the period when its latest major service disruption occurred, with Exchange Online email services experiencing the most significant impact. Other products relying on the affected infrastructure, including Teams, Copilot and SharePoint, also experienced interruptions.
The company traced the incident to a software flaw introduced in July that remained undetected until changes in Teams network traffic exposed the problem. The disruption began when traffic was redirected through a network gateway that also supported Exchange Online, where nearly 14% of server capacity was already unavailable because of an unrelated technical issue.
As additional servers became unresponsive, automated recovery mechanisms attempted to maintain operations by transferring traffic to functioning machines. However, the same software defect was present across the infrastructure, causing the problem to spread as traffic was redirected.
At the height of the disruption, more than 80% of servers within the affected gateway infrastructure had stopped responding.
Microsoft's findings also showed that existing safeguards were insufficient to prevent the incident from escalating across its services. While certain products were capable of switching to alternative network gateways, Exchange Online lacked the capacity to complete such a transition at the scale required to avoid the widespread disruption, the company explained.
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