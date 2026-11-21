MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou,China - November 20, 2026

A Homepage Built for Instant Action

Everything you need is one tap away. The home screen gathers your most-used tools - Whiteboard, Screen Share, Camera, Screenshot, Record, Clock, Calculator, Calendar, and Note - alongside a customizable floating menu where you can add your own tools and apps. Switching between OPS, HDMI, and Type-C sources is just as quick, so no time is lost between a lesson and a presentation.

An AI Assistant That Truly Understands

Powered by a large language model trained on 10,000+ command sets, the built-in AI Assistant responds to natural voice instructions like "turn the brightness to maximum," "close wifi," or "speak lower." A floating AI ball supports Thinking, Q&A Display, and Voice Input modes, and can even run online searches - ask about the weather and get a real answer instantly.

Meetings That Summarize Themselves

The Meeting Minutes feature converts speech to text in real time and generates AI summaries with key points, titles, and translations. Speech-to-text supports English, Chinese, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Malay, and more - ideal for multinational teams.

A Whiteboard That Teaches Back

The collaborative whiteboard connects a main device with secondary devices for synchronized writing and erasing in real time.

Teachers can use the Mathematical Formula Pen to recognize handwritten equations automatically, insert interactive PHET STEM experiments, or explore subject resources across math, physics, chemistry, biology, geography, and music.

Whiteboard OCR recognizes handwriting in multiple languages and searches instantly.

Every Detail Thought Through

Files can be encrypted with a 6-digit password and shared via QR code over public or local networks. Gesture controls let you confirm, capture, go back, or return home from a distance, while Paper Eye-Care Mode reduces blue light for long sessions. Lift the stylus from its slot and the whiteboard opens instantly - no setup required.

Smarter Screens, Better Outcomes

Our Android 16.0 system is designed to make teaching more engaging and meetings more efficient - with intuitive control, powerful AI, and multi-device collaboration built in.

About us

Interactive Whiteboard Corporation was founded in 2023 in California, USA. Its self-designed products are made in China, with many distributors at home and abroad. With a total of 20,000 m2 of factories, the total monthly output is 6,000 units always promise all our customers premium quality, competitive pricing, professional consultation and reliable after-sales support.