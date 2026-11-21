MENAFN - GetNews) Mianyang City, Sichuan Province, China - November 20, 2026

ODOT Participates in Developing China's National Standard for Open Automation

Recognition for national standards development and a live D Series–AIOSYS demonstration highlight ODOT's contribution to IEC 61499 adoption.

ODOT Automation joined the inaugural UAO China Conference in Chengdu on October 22–23, bringing practical engineering experience and a live demonstration to discussions on the future of open automation.

The event gathered automation suppliers, standards organizations, industry associations, universities and research institutions to explore how IEC 61499 can move from technology development to broader industrial adoption in China. Discussions covered standards implementation, ecosystem governance and real-world applications.

ODOT demonstrated an integrated solution combining its D Series distributed control system with AIOSYS industrial control software, showing how an open automation architecture can be implemented across a complete control workflow.

Contributing Engineering Experience to National Standards

A key moment at the conference was the recognition of ODOT's contribution to China's national standard for open automation.

Wang Dewu, Executive Deputy Director of ODOT Automation's Marketing Center, received a certificate recognizing his role as a drafting expert for GB/T 48195-2026, Industrial Process Measurement, Control and Automation-General Requirements for Open Automation Systems.

Throughout the drafting process, ODOT contributed to technical discussions and case validation, bringing experience from industrial projects into the standard's development.

This work reflects the company's broader involvement in open automation: helping define requirements, developing products that put them into practice and collaborating with the organizations building the supporting ecosystem.

IEC 61499 provides a foundation for modular, distributed and portable control applications. UAO supports this direction through a shared reference runtime and conformance verification, with UAO China facilitating local industry collaboration and shared services.

Demonstrating Open Control with D Series and AIOSYS

ODOT's live demonstration paired D Series hardware with AIOSYS to present a technology stack developed in China, from chips and hardware through to industrial control software.

The solution supports both IEC 61131-3 and IEC 61499, addressing the needs of existing production line upgrades alongside new manufacturing systems.

Within AIOSYS, engineers can develop, compile and map IEC 61499 function block applications, then deploy them across controllers, Remote I/O and edge nodes using an event-driven execution model.

The demonstration illustrated the practical value of this architecture. Separating application logic from controller hardware reduces the need to rebuild applications when hardware changes. Distributing function blocks across devices supports coordinated control, while application portability and interoperability allow software to be reused and moved between devices.

The Chinese-developed technology stack also addresses requirements for technological autonomy and supply chain security in advanced manufacturing and critical infrastructure.

Building on Industrial Experience

ODOT brings 23 years of industrial communication and control experience to this work. Its D Series has been validated at scale in demanding applications across wind power, marine systems, lithium battery manufacturing, automotive production and petrochemicals.

Real-time performance, reliable operation, a wide operating temperature range and resistance to interference provide the foundation for bringing IEC 61499 into industrial environments.

Expanding the Ecosystem for Wider Adoption

With policy support for open automation and a national standard establishing general requirements, the focus is turning to implementation at scale.

ODOT plans to extend IEC 61499 compatibility across additional product families, giving manufacturers more options for adopting the standard. The company will continue to develop its products over the long term and pursue conformance verification as part of its participation in the UAO ecosystem.

By working with technology and policy stakeholders and strengthening local collaboration, ODOT aims to help turn open automation standards into working systems that deliver practical value on the factory floor.

About us

Founded in 2003, ODOT Automation is a national high-tech enterprise with 23 years of experience in industrial automation and communication. We develop and manufacture a comprehensive range of ODOT-branded products, including PLCs, I/O modules, protocol converters, IoT gateways, industrial Ethernet switches, industrial wireless products, and communication accessories. We also provide in-depth ODM services tailored to customer requirements.