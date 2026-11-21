HEFEI, China - Nov. 21, 2026 - Can a city, like the quantum world, be filled with endless possibilities, much like a probability cloud? On November 19, Hefei released a bilingual Chinese-English creative short film titled Hefei's What-If. Drawing inspiration from the idea of infinite possibilities in quantum mechanics, the film offers international audiences a fresh perspective on the city's development and distinctive character.

With its rich history and cultural heritage, Hefei has undergone a remarkable transformation, often in unexpected ways. The film opens with scientific concepts such as the wave-particle duality of light, Heisenberg's uncertainty principle and Schrödinger's cat, weaving them into the city's story. Guided by the question "Why Hefei?", it traces the city's evolution from its industrial foundations in the last century to today's diverse economic landscape, and from its past cityscape to its ongoing urban modernization. Through decades of exploration and breakthroughs, Hefei has continually reinvented itself, revealing a dynamism that challenges conventional perceptions of the city.

Today, Hefei is a city where history and modern life coexist. Its cultural heritage and collective memories remain part of an urban landscape that continues to evolve, while thriving industries and a vibrant city life give it a distinctly contemporary character. The growth of sectors such as new energy vehicles and advanced manufacturing has brought fresh momentum to the local economy. Meanwhile, improvements in urban services and quality of life are making Hefei an increasingly open, diverse and livable city. Its transformation tells a story not only of past achievements but also of the opportunities that lie ahead. By refusing to settle for existing answers, making breakthroughs through exploration and growing through change, Hefei has turned many seemingly impossible "what ifs" into reality, offering the world a glimpse of a city full of energy and possibilities.

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About Hefei

Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province, is a major urban center in China's Yangtze River Delta region. Home to numerous universities, research institutes and innovation platforms, the city continues to advance in fields such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and new energy vehicles. With its thriving innovation ecosystem, rich cultural heritage and scenic natural surroundings, Hefei is drawing on technology to showcase its appeal as a forward-looking city.