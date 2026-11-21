When a crane wheel cracks or a sheave assembly fails, procurement teams usually face two options: order the genuine part from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), or source an aftermarket replacement. On paper, the comparison looks simple - one price against another. In reality, the purchase price is only a small fraction of what the part will actually cost your terminal over its service life.

This article breaks down the difference between genuine OEM parts and OEM-spec aftermarket parts, explains why the cheapest quotation is rarely the cheapest part, and provides a practical checklist that port procurement professionals can use when evaluating any spare parts supplier.

First, Define the Terms: Not All "Aftermarket" Parts Are Equal

In the port equipment industry, spare parts generally fall into three categories:

Genuine OEM parts- parts produced and distributed by the original crane manufacturer. They carry the OEM brand and typically come with the highest price and, in many regions, the longest lead time.

OEM-spec aftermarket parts- parts manufactured by independent suppliers strictly to the original manufacturer's drawings and specifications: the same material grades, the same heat treatment, the same machining tolerances, fully interchangeable with the original part. These parts are not branded by the OEM, but they are engineered to the same standard.

Low-grade copy parts- parts made from general-purpose steel with reduced specifications, often reverse-engineered without dimensional verification. They may look identical in a photograph, and their quotations are consistently the lowest - for good reason.

The common industry shorthand "OEM vs aftermarket" is therefore misleading. The real comparison for a buyer is not "original brand vs everything else," but rather genuine OEM parts vs OEM-spec aftermarket parts vs copy parts. The cost differences between these three categories are far larger than the price differences suggest.

Why the Purchase Price Is Not the Real Cost

For port equipment, the true cost of a spare part is its total cost of ownership (TCO): the purchase price plus every cost generated during installation, operation, failure and replacement. Four factors dominate this calculation.

1. Crane downtime dwarfs the part price

A ship-to-shore (STS) crane or rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) crane that stands still because of a failed wheel or boom component can delay vessel operations, incur berth penalties and disrupt the entire terminal schedule. Industry estimates commonly place the cost of crane downtime in the tens of thousands of dollars per day for a busy terminal. Against that number, the difference between a USD 2,000 part and a USD 1,400 part becomes almost irrelevant - but only if the cheaper part delivers the same service life. If it fails at half the expected life, the "saving" has turned into a second downtime event plus a second replacement.

2. Lead time determines how much inventory you must hold

Genuine parts for some crane models are produced to order and shipped from the OEM's home region, which can mean weeks or months of waiting. Every month of lead time forces the terminal to hold more safety stock, which ties up working capital and warehouse space. An aftermarket supplier with regional manufacturing and shorter production runs can often deliver wheels, wheel assemblies, sheaves and rollers in a fraction of that time, allowing procurement teams to reduce buffer inventory without increasing operational risk.

3. Material and heat treatment decide the service life

Consider a typical crane wheel. Two suppliers may both quote "42CrMo," but the service life depends on details that never appear in a quotation: the actual chemical composition certificates, the quenching and tempering parameters, the hardness depth profile on the tread, and the machining accuracy of the bore and keyway. A wheel manufactured to the OEM specification with certified material and controlled heat treatment will run for years. A copy part with the same nominal grade but uncontrolled treatment may spall, crack at the flange or wear out of round within months - and each failure costs far more than the certificate would have.

4. Emergency freight multiplies the bill

When a part fails and no spare is on the shelf, it travels by air freight at several times the sea freight cost, often with expedited customs handling. Multiply that by the number of unplanned failures per year, and the freight alone can exceed the annual budget for planned spare parts procurement. Reliable OEM-spec parts reduce unplanned failures - and with them, the freight line item.

A Worked Example: One Wheel Set, Two Scenarios

Take a wheel assembly that fails on an STS crane. Assume a conservative downtime cost of USD 20,000 per day.

Scenario A - copy part: Lower purchase price, no material certificates, estimated delivery four weeks by sea. The part is installed and fails prematurely after several months of operation. Total cost: two downtime events, two replacements, one emergency air freight.

Scenario B - OEM-spec part: Purchase price moderately higher, full material and heat-treatment certificates provided, interchangeable dimensions verified against the original drawing. Installed once, runs for the expected service life. Total cost: one planned replacement, no unplanned downtime.

Even if Scenario B's part costs twice as much as the copy part, its TCO is a fraction of Scenario A's. This is the calculation procurement teams should run for every critical component - not the unit price comparison that quotations invite.

The Checklist: What to Ask Every Spare Parts Supplier

Before awarding a contract for wheels, wheel sets, sheaves, rollers or any fabricated spare, procurement teams are advised to put these questions to each bidder:

Can you supply material certificates for the finished parts, not just the raw material batch?

What heat treatment is applied, and can you provide the treatment records and hardness test results?

Are the parts manufactured to the original equipment drawings or to verified equivalent specifications?How are critical dimensions inspected before shipment?

What is the standard lead time, and what is the realistic lead time for urgent orders?

Have these parts been supplied to ports operating the same crane types before?Can references be provided?

What is the policy on non-standard or obsolete partsthat the OEM no longer supports?

A supplier who answers all six confidently is offering OEM-spec quality. A supplier who answers with a photograph and a low price is offering something else.

Where Custom Manufacturing Adds Value Beyond Price

There is one situation in which neither genuine OEM supply nor catalogue aftermarket parts can help: equipment models that are discontinued, modified in service, or built in small series for which the OEM no longer holds drawings. For these cases, a capable independent manufacturer can reverse-engineer the worn component, produce manufacturing drawings, submit them for the customer's approval, and then manufacture the replacement to the agreed specification. For port maintenance teams supporting ageing fleets, this drawing-approval workflow restores parts availability for equipment the OEM may no longer prioritize - often at a lower cost than a bespoke OEM order.

Conclusion: Buy on Total Cost, Not on Price

For port equipment spare parts, the question is not "OEM or aftermarket?" The question is: at which specification level, and what will this part really cost over its life in service? Genuine OEM parts offer brand assurance at a premium, with lead times and minimum-order constraints that not every terminal can absorb. Copy parts offer attractive quotations and unpredictable service lives. OEM-spec aftermarket parts, manufactured to the original specifications with certified materials and verified interchangeability, offer a middle path that experienced procurement teams increasingly choose: comparable quality, shorter lead times, and a total cost of ownership that usually works out lower.

Contact Us & Technical Inquiries

TSF Engineering specializes in providing high-performance spare parts solutions for STS, RTG and RMG cranes, manufactured to customer drawings or to OEM specification, with material certificates and inspection reports provided with each delivery.

Website: Technical inquiries: ...

FAQs

FAQ 1: What are OEM-spec aftermarket parts, and how do they differ from genuine OEM parts?

OEM-spec aftermarket parts are manufactured by independent suppliers strictly to the original manufacturer's drawings and specifications - the same material grades, heat treatment and machining tolerances - and are fully interchangeable with the original part. They are not branded or distributed by the OEM, and they typically come at a lower price with shorter lead times.

FAQ 2: Is the quality of aftermarket parts comparable to genuine OEM parts?

It depends entirely on the supplier. Parts manufactured to the OEM specification with certified materials (e.g., EN 10204 3.1) and controlled heat treatment deliver comparable service life. Low-grade copy parts without material certificates may fail prematurely. Always ask for material and heat-treatment certificates before comparing prices.

FAQ 3: Why can the cheapest spare parts quotation end up being the most expensive?

The purchase price is only part of the total cost of ownership. A copy part that fails early costs the terminal two downtime events, two replacements and one emergency air freight - while crane downtime is commonly estimated at tens of thousands of dollars per day. A reliable OEM-spec part avoids these hidden costs.

FAQ 4: What types of spare parts does TSF supply?

TSF supplies both standard parts and OEM-spec replacement parts. Standard parts are supplied directly to industry specifications, while OEM-spec parts are manufactured to customer drawings or to OEM specification and are fully interchangeable with the original parts, with material certificates and inspection reports provided with each delivery. With comparable specifications and quality, TSF parts offer better value: more cost-effective pricing and shorter lead times.

FAQ 5: How can I evaluate whether an aftermarket supplier is reliable?

Use a six-point checklist: (1) finished-part material certificates; (2) heat-treatment records and hardness reports; (3) manufacturing basis - original drawings or verified equivalents, with pre-shipment dimensional inspection; (4) standard and urgent lead times; (5) references from ports operating the same crane types; (6) policy on obsolete and non-standard parts.

FAQ 6: How much faster is the lead time of aftermarket parts compared to the OEM?

Genuine parts for some crane models are produced to order and shipped from the OEM's home region, which can take weeks or months. Regional OEM-spec manufacturers with shorter production runs can often deliver wheels, wheel assemblies and sheaves in a fraction of that time, allowing terminals to reduce safety stock.

FAQ 7: Can I still obtain spare parts for discontinued crane models?

Yes. For discontinued or modified models the OEM no longer supports, a capable independent manufacturer can reverse-engineer the worn component, produce manufacturing drawings, submit them for customer approval, and manufacture the replacement to the agreed specification - restoring parts availability for ageing fleets.

FAQ 8: Do you provide material certificates and inspection reports?

Yes. Each delivery of TSF wheels, wheel sets and sheaves comes with material certificates (chemical composition and mechanical properties) and inspection reports covering heat treatment and critical dimensional checks.

FAQ 9: Which crane models are your spare parts compatible with?

TSF supplies crane wheels, wheel sets, sheaves and sheave assemblies for STS, RTG and RMG cranes. Parts are manufactured to customer drawings or to OEM specification; compatible replacements are available for many widely used port crane models, including discontinued ones.

FAQ 10: How do I request a quotation or technical consultation?

Send your part drawings, nameplate details or a sample part to ..., or visit . Our engineering team will review your requirements and reply with a quotation, lead time and the applicable certificates for each item.

About Us

TSF Engineering is a technology-based enterprise in China that integrates R&D, production, maintenance, sales, and service. Its head office is located in Shanghai, the nation's economic and technology hub, and its factory is in Wuxi City.