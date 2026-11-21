MENAFN - GetNews) In The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care, the British author recounts a devastating heart attack, months of intensive care and the unexpected humour that emerged from his fight for survival.

England, United Kingdom - Nov. 21, 2026 - What happens when a seemingly healthy, active 60-year-old cyclist suffers a catastrophic heart attack, spends weeks unconscious and awakens to discover that his life has changed forever? For British author Tim Westall, the answer involves extraordinary medical intervention, remarkable determination and an unexpectedly entertaining collection of dreams.

In his book, The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care, Westall transforms one of the most frightening experiences of his life into a compelling account of survival, resilience, family support and the strange workings of the human mind.

On June 30, 2024, Westall was cycling through the Chiltern Hills in England when he began experiencing severe chest pain and difficulty breathing. Despite his active lifestyle, which included cycling, running, racketball and regular gym sessions, he was experiencing a life-threatening cardiac emergency.

After calling 999 and providing his precise location, Westall lost consciousness. He would not regain a meaningful level of awareness for approximately six weeks.

Rushed to Harefield Hospital, Westall suffered cardiac arrest and required repeated resuscitation attempts. His condition deteriorated further, leaving him dependent on advanced life-support technology, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), mechanical ventilation and kidney dialysis.

At one stage, according to his account, his wife Donna was informed that he had only around a 10% chance of survival.

An Extraordinary Journey Through Intensive Care

As Westall gradually emerged from unconsciousness, the challenges were far from over. Severe muscle loss, limited mobility, communication difficulties and extensive heart damage meant that recovery would require enormous patience and determination.

Doctors subsequently recommended a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), a mechanical pump designed to support his damaged heart while he awaited the possibility of a transplant.

However, amid these frightening medical challenges, something unexpected happened.

While receiving fentanyl for pain management and sedation, Westall experienced a succession of exceptionally vivid and often absurd dreams. These elaborate imagined adventures transported him far beyond his hospital bed, placing him in bizarre situations involving international travel, mysterious characters, political figures and even talking animals.

Rather than presenting a conventional medical memoir, Westall uses his distinctive British humour to explore the surreal experiences that accompanied his treatment.

Finding Humour, Gratitude and Hope in Unexpected Places

Beyond the entertaining dream narratives, The Fentanyl Chronicles offers a deeply personal perspective on vulnerability, family, identity and the importance of appreciating ordinary life.

Westall's reflections emphasise the value of gratitude, perseverance, perspective and recognising the people who support you during life's most difficult moments.

As he writes in the book:“Hold your family and friends close.”

His appreciation for the medical professionals at Harefield Hospital, alongside the unwavering support of his wife and children, provides an emotional foundation beneath the book's often outrageous humour.

The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care will appeal to readers interested in remarkable survival stories, humorous memoirs, unusual personal experiences and the unpredictable relationship between consciousness, dreams and recovery.

Availability

The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care by Tim Westall is available now on Amazon.

Purchase the book:

About the Author

Tim Westall is a British author based in South Buckinghamshire, England. Throughout his professional career, he has worked as an engineer, marketer, management consultant and teacher. Previously an enthusiastic amateur athlete, Westall survived a catastrophic heart attack in 2024, an experience that inspired him to document the astonishing dreams and personal reflections featured in The Fentanyl Chronicles. He lives with his wife, Donna and is the father of three grown-up children.

Book Name: The Fentanyl Chronicles

Author Name: Tim Westall

ISBN Number: 979-8248007417

Paperback Version: Click Here