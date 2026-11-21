Bulgaria Thwarts Major Cyberespionage Campaign Targeting Government Data
(MENAFN) Bulgarian authorities have uncovered and stopped a prolonged cyberespionage campaign in which hackers accessed government systems and stole more than 62 million pages of official documents over a five-year period, the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation announced Wednesday.
According to the ministry, the attackers had maintained unauthorized access to government computer networks since 2021, enabling them to collect confidential information concerning state activities and operations.
Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev revealed that the stolen material amounted to at least 130 gigabytes of data, representing more than 62 million pages of documents.
Officials said preliminary investigations had not uncovered evidence indicating that citizens' personal information had been exposed or stolen during the operation.
The breach came to light in August when a newly introduced national cybersecurity surveillance system detected unusual activity across several government networks.
Following the discovery, authorities formed a specialized task force bringing together security and intelligence services, the defense and interior ministries, police representatives and cybersecurity specialists to investigate the incident and contain the intrusion.
As part of the response, compromised systems were separated from the wider infrastructure, while officials moved to eliminate the hackers' ability to access government networks.
The ministry confirmed that all unauthorized connections identified during the investigation had been terminated, preventing further intrusions through the affected systems.
Authorities will continue monitoring the compromised infrastructure under heightened security measures for 90 days to identify any attempts by the attackers to restore their access to government networks.
According to the ministry, the attackers had maintained unauthorized access to government computer networks since 2021, enabling them to collect confidential information concerning state activities and operations.
Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev revealed that the stolen material amounted to at least 130 gigabytes of data, representing more than 62 million pages of documents.
Officials said preliminary investigations had not uncovered evidence indicating that citizens' personal information had been exposed or stolen during the operation.
The breach came to light in August when a newly introduced national cybersecurity surveillance system detected unusual activity across several government networks.
Following the discovery, authorities formed a specialized task force bringing together security and intelligence services, the defense and interior ministries, police representatives and cybersecurity specialists to investigate the incident and contain the intrusion.
As part of the response, compromised systems were separated from the wider infrastructure, while officials moved to eliminate the hackers' ability to access government networks.
The ministry confirmed that all unauthorized connections identified during the investigation had been terminated, preventing further intrusions through the affected systems.
Authorities will continue monitoring the compromised infrastructure under heightened security measures for 90 days to identify any attempts by the attackers to restore their access to government networks.
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