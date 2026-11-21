MENAFN - Asia Times) On November 7, 2025, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was pressed repeatedly in parliament about a possible Chinese invasion or naval blockade of Taiwan. She eventually said that Chinese use of force could trigger the deployment of Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

The remark drew a barrage of criticism, along with economic and diplomatic pressure from China, and the two countries have had no high-level dialogue since.

Was the remark a gaffe, and should she take it back? She should not, for three reasons: her popularity, the validity of her view from a Japanese security perspective and the strategic cost of apologizing to China.

Takaichi became Japan's first female prime minister in October 2025, and voter enthusiasm for her views helped the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) win a landslide in the 2026 general election.

Her approval rating has slipped to 42.4% as of October 2026, one survey shows, but that still compares favorably with the 25.1% Shigeru Ishiba had when he resigned.

Her hawkish stance on China, which the government calls“an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge,” contradicts Beijing's narrative of a peaceful rise and has boosted her appeal. A November 2025 Sankei Shimbun poll found 61% of respondents considered her Taiwan remark“appropriate”, including those who answered“somewhat appropriate.”