Denmark's Parliament Approves Expanded US Military Presence in Greenland
(MENAFN) Denmark's parliament has unanimously endorsed a defense agreement permitting the United States to increase its military footprint in Greenland, according to reports Thursday.
The proposal secured the support of all 109 lawmakers who participated in the vote, with no opposition recorded, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.
The agreement was signed in September by the governments of Denmark, Greenland and the United States. It introduces amendments and additional provisions to a 1951 treaty that establishes the framework for Greenland's defense.
Under the revised arrangements, Washington will be authorized to establish military defense zones at multiple locations across the Arctic island, creating opportunities to expand its military operations and presence in the territory.
Greenland's parliament, known as Inatsisartut, had already approved the agreement earlier this month, completing its legislative review ahead of Denmark's decision.
The proposal secured the support of all 109 lawmakers who participated in the vote, with no opposition recorded, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.
The agreement was signed in September by the governments of Denmark, Greenland and the United States. It introduces amendments and additional provisions to a 1951 treaty that establishes the framework for Greenland's defense.
Under the revised arrangements, Washington will be authorized to establish military defense zones at multiple locations across the Arctic island, creating opportunities to expand its military operations and presence in the territory.
Greenland's parliament, known as Inatsisartut, had already approved the agreement earlier this month, completing its legislative review ahead of Denmark's decision.
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