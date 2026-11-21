MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Italian energy group Enel has agreed to acquire a portfolio of solar power projects in South Carolina from US-based energyRe, adding 317 megawatts of direct current generation capacity to its renewable energy operations in the United States.

The transaction was announced on November 20. Enel expects the portfolio to generate more than 540 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually once the facilities are operational.

The acquisition supports the company's efforts to expand its renewable energy business in the US market.

Solar assets add to US renewable portfolio

The portfolio includes solar projects with a combined installed capacity of 317 MWdc. The acquisition will give Enel additional exposure to the US electricity market, where demand for renewable power continues to attract investment from utilities, commercial customers and infrastructure developers.

South Carolina is part of a wider southeastern US region that has seen investment in electricity generation and supporting infrastructure.

Solar projects can provide long-term electricity generation once connected to the grid, although their commercial performance depends on factors such as power purchase agreements, electricity prices, weather conditions and operating costs.

Enel's acquisition of the portfolio provides an opportunity to increase its renewable generation capacity without developing every project independently.

Why the US renewable energy market matters

Electricity demand in the United States is being influenced by several factors, including data centre construction, industrial investment and electrification.

The growth of AI infrastructure has increased attention on the availability of reliable electricity. Data centres require substantial power capacity, creating opportunities for renewable energy developers and electricity suppliers.

Solar generation has become an important part of the energy mix because projects can be developed at different scales and combined with other technologies, including battery storage.

For large utilities, acquiring existing project portfolios can help accelerate expansion and strengthen their positions in regional electricity markets.

Enel's international strategy

Enel operates across several international electricity markets, with businesses spanning renewable generation, electricity distribution and retail energy services.

The South Carolina transaction adds to its US renewable energy exposure and reflects its continued interest in expanding generation capacity through project acquisitions.

For energyRe, the sale provides an opportunity to transfer the portfolio to an established international operator with experience in developing and managing energy assets.

What investors will monitor

Investors will look for details about the transaction's closing conditions, project development status and expected contribution to Enel's US operations.

The portfolio's ability to reach the expected annual generation level will depend on construction progress, grid connections and operational performance.

The deal also reflects the continuing interest of international energy companies in US renewable infrastructure, particularly as electricity demand from industrial and digital infrastructure expands.