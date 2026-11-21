Reuters reported on Friday, November 20, citing NBC News and two former USDA officials familiar with the incident, that hackers gained access to a system used to process payments to farmers earlier this week.

The department informed employees about the security incident on Thursday, November 19, according to the former officials. The payment database is currently the only confirmed area affected by the intrusion, but the sources warned that the compromised system could potentially provide access to more sensitive information held by the department.

The potentially exposed information includes food safety records and scientific research into diseases that can spread between animals and humans. Such information is particularly sensitive because the USDA plays a central role in protecting the country's agricultural sector, monitoring food safety and supporting disease prevention.

The identity of the hackers and their possible motives remain unknown. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which assists federal agencies with cybersecurity, referred questions about the incident to the USDA. The department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

However, the incident has also raised questions about the extent of the disruption to the department's operations. ABC News reported on Friday that the cybersecurity incident affected systems used for payments, contracting and geographical information mapping. The disruptions had reportedly continued for several days, affecting services used by agricultural officials.

Richard Fordyce, the USDA's undersecretary responsible for Farm Production and Conservation, described the incident as a cybersecurity threat rather than a routine software update. He said most systems were expected to return online by the end of Friday, although additional work might be required over the weekend, according to ABC News.

The cyberattack was reported as a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) assessment highlighted weaknesses in the cybersecurity preparedness of the US food and agriculture sector.

In a report released on November 19, the independent federal watchdog said the USDA and the Food and Drug Administration had made progress in strengthening cybersecurity but had only partially met or failed to meet five of 16 federal requirements, particularly those concerning information sharing and emergency preparedness.

The GAO warned that increasing reliance on digital technologies in agriculture and food production exposes the sector to cyberattacks that could disrupt operations, threaten public health and undermine confidence in the food supply.

The latest breach highlights the potential consequences of cyberattacks targeting critical government infrastructure, particularly systems responsible for agricultural payments, food safety and scientific research.