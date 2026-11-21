MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is carrying out seasonal agricultural work across its regions, including irrigation and fertilization of wheat fields, cotton harvesting, and the collection of rice and sugar beet crops, according to the press service of the Turkmen government.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atakhalliyev reported on the progress of agricultural campaigns during a government meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Wheat fields sown for next year's harvest are undergoing vegetative irrigation and mineral fertilization in line with agricultural requirements. Measures are also being taken to complete the cotton harvest without losses.

Rice harvesting is underway in Dashoguz and Lebap regions, while work to complete the sugar beet harvest on time is continuing in Mary region.

The authorities are also taking steps to improve water supply and the land reclamation conditions of agricultural fields, as well as ensure the rational and efficient use of water resources.

Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of further developing the agricultural sector and maintaining wheat fields in accordance with agronomic standards. He instructed the deputy prime minister to continue the cotton harvest until the last boll is picked.

Agriculture remains a strategic priority for Turkmenistan's economy, aimed at ensuring national food security and reducing import dependence. Under state agricultural programs, wheat and cotton represent the primary strategic crops cultivated across the country's five administrative regions, alongside targeted production of rice, sugar beets, and other food staples.

Because the vast majority of Turkmenistan's arable land relies on artificial irrigation in an arid climate, water resource management is closely tied to crop yields. In recent years, the government has allocated state investments toward modernizing irrigation infrastructure, upgrading drainage systems to prevent soil salinization, and expanding domestic production of mineral fertilizers to support the agro-industrial complex.