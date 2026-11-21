MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan plans to build a carbon black production unit at the Balkanabat iodine plant operated by the state concern Turkmenhimiya.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the proposal was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annamammedov during a government meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The report focused on the ongoing modernization of the Balkanabat iodine plant. Turkmenistan is expanding its chemical industry through the construction of new facilities and the reconstruction and modernization of existing enterprises, with an emphasis on advanced technologies and cooperation with leading foreign companies.

Berdimuhamedov approved the proposal to establish the carbon black production unit at the plant and issued relevant instructions to the deputy prime minister.

The Balkanabat iodine plant has a designed annual capacity of 355 metric tons of technical iodine (expanded from an earlier 240-ton capacity) and processes iodine-bromine underground brines from western Turkmenistan. Preparatory work for adding carbon black production to the facility has been underway since 2025, with Turkmenhimiya announcing international tenders for the design and turnkey construction of the unit in February 2025 and March 2026.

According to US Geological Survey (USGS) data, Turkmenistan produced approximately 770 metric tons of iodine in 2023 - up from 639 tons in 2022 - ranking third globally outside the United States. Alongside the Balkanabat facility, the country's iodine output is anchored by the state-run Bereket plant (350 tons annual capacity) and the Hazar chemical plant in the Balkan region.