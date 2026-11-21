MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Kannada author Ravi Hanj, who triggered a major controversy over alleged derogatory remarks against 12th Century social reformer Basavanna in his book 'Basava Mantapa – Veerashaiva/Lingayat Satyadarshana', was detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Kochi airport in Kerala on Saturday while attempting to travel abroad.

According to police, Hanj was detained during security checks after he arrived at Kochi airport this morning. The CISF personnel, acting on a lookout notice issued against him, informed the Bengaluru and Belagavi police about his detention.

The City Market police in Belagavi and High Grounds police in Bengaluru, along with police in other parts of Karnataka, have registered six FIRs against the author over the alleged derogatory remarks. The two police stations had issued lookout notices against him, and his photographs and details were circulated to airports and seaports to ensure he was detained if found.

Following the information, police teams from Belagavi and Bengaluru have left for Kochi to take custody of Hanj. Senior police officers have directed the personnel to bring him to Bengaluru.

Police sources said that since no non-bailable sections have been invoked against him, the police are likely to record his statement and issue a notice directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

Following the controversy, Hanj had claimed on his social media account that he was abroad and said, ironically, that had he known about the police complaints and FIRs, he would not have left and would have stayed back to face the charges. He had also released a video apologising for his remarks and announced that he would re-release the book.

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, speaking in Mysuru on Saturday, said, "Some miscreants indulge in such acts with a specific agenda. Basavanna was a great personality who fought for social justice and equality in the 12th century and brought about a social revolution. Making derogatory remarks against such a revered personality is an attempt to create divisions in society.

"Action must be taken against such people. The book by Ravi Hanj has already been banned, and legal action will be initiated against the author. The government itself will initiate legal proceedings not only against Ravi Hanj but also against the forces and organisations working behind him."

The book has triggered widespread outrage among members of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, who have strongly objected to its contents and the alleged remarks against Basavanna.

Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries M.B. Patil had condemned the publication and warned of action against those responsible for insulting Basavanna and the community's cultural heritage. He alleged that the author had described Basavanna as a robber and murderer, hurting the sentiments of people across the state.

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra had also demanded immediate legal action against those responsible and urged the government to seize the controversial book.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said the state government would not tolerate attempts to insult Basavanna and warned of stringent legal action against those making derogatory remarks about the social reformer.