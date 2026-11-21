MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on World Television Day recalled the nostalgia associated with the Doordarshan era, particularly the excitement of watching favourite television programmes on Sundays.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister reflected on how television has evolved over the decades, transforming from a limited source of entertainment and information into a major medium of communication, while retaining a special place in people's memories.

"Remember the Doordarshan days, Sundays and the excitement of waiting for our favourite shows? Television has come a long way, but those memories remain timeless. On World Television Day, celebrating a medium that has been part of so many of our cherished memories," Sarma said.

World Television Day is observed on November 21 every year following a decision by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1996. The day commemorates the first World Television Forum, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on November 21 and 22, 1996.

The United Nations recognised television as an important instrument for informing, educating and influencing public opinion, as well as for drawing global attention to major issues such as peace, security, development and cultural exchange.

The observance also highlights television's continuing relevance in an era dominated by digital platforms and social media. Despite the rapid growth of online streaming services and mobile-based content consumption, television remains an important source of news, entertainment, education and public information across the world.

In India, Doordarshan, the country's public service broadcaster, occupies a significant place in the history of television broadcasting.

Experimental television transmission began in Delhi on September 15, 1959, while regular daily transmission started in 1965. The introduction of colour television in 1982, coinciding with the Asian Games hosted by India, marked another major milestone in the country's broadcasting history.

From popular Sunday serials and mythological programmes to news bulletins and educational broadcasts, television has played a significant role in shaping India's collective cultural memories.