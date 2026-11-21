An 18-year-old girl battling leukaemia in China had her final wish fulfilled just days before her death by attending one last classroom lesson alongside her classmates. Yao Yingbei, affectionately known as Beibei, was studying in ninth grade at Songjiang Secondary School in southwest China's Guizhou province. Her education had been repeatedly interrupted by her prolonged battle with leukaemia, which she was diagnosed with five years ago.

Following her diagnosis, Beibei had to take a temporary break from school to undergo treatment. In an attempt to save daughter's life, her parents decided to have another child and use her younger sister's umbilical cord blood for a stem-cell transplant.

Cord blood transplants are considered a potential treatment option for leukaemia, as they can help replace damaged blood-forming cells. Beibei's health showed improvement following the procedure, allowing her to return to school whenever her condition permitted.

However, her illness relapsed three months ago, shattering the family's hopes of recovery. Her parents took her to several advanced hospitals in search of better treatment, but after finding little hope of a cure, they eventually brought her back to a hospital in their hometown.

During this difficult period, her teachers and classmates continued to stand by her, taking turns visiting her every day to offer comfort and companionship.

Beibei shared one last wish with her teacher that she wanted to attend a final lesson with her classmates.

The school's headmaster and teachers quickly came together to arrange a special classroom session at the hospital. Some of her classmates were invited, while her English teacher prepared a lesson based on an article about archaeology and the Sanxingdui Museum.

The hospital even transformed a unit into a temporary classroom, decorating the space with teddy bears and balloons to recreate the warmth and familiarity of her school environment.

Teachers asked the students to behave as they normally would during an ordinary classroom session, ensuring Beibei could experience the school atmosphere she had missed so dearly.

Despite suffering from persistent nosebleeds, excruciating bone pain and a high fever, Beibei remained determined to participate. She continued repeating the lesson alongside her teacher and classmates, holding on to her love for learning despite her deteriorating health.

Tragically, just two days after the emotional classroom session, on November 7, her teachers and classmates received the news that Beibei had passed away.

A teacher later shared a video of her final lesson online, remembering the teenager and praising her extraordinary determination and unshaken curiosity. Despite the physical suffering she endured, her passion for education never faded.

“I hope your optimism and curiosity continue to motivate many more young people,” the teacher wrote.