Cyberattacks Disrupt Government Services Across Swiss Canton
(MENAFN) A series of cyberattacks has affected the administration of Switzerland's Basel-Landschaft canton, disrupting approximately 20 government applications, according to reports Wednesday.
The Cantonal Chancellery confirmed that attacks targeting the regional government's information technology infrastructure had been underway since Sunday, causing interruptions to several digital services.
Authorities said the affected applications operate across six servers, all of which are undergoing reinstallation as part of efforts to restore normal operations. The chancellery added that investigators were making “good progress” in identifying the causes of the disruption and addressing the technical problems.
Despite the incident, emergency response operations continued without interruption, while the computer networks supporting the canton's rescue and security services remained unaffected.
As a precautionary measure, officials disconnected several servers from the internet to prevent further risks to government infrastructure. However, the decision also resulted in temporary disruptions to certain online services.
Authorities initially warned residents that they could experience difficulties contacting emergency services through numbers 112, 117 and 118. They subsequently confirmed that all three emergency lines had remained accessible throughout the incident.
Government spokesman Nic Kaufmann explained that the precautionary warning was issued because officials could not exclude the possibility of disconnecting additional servers if the situation required further protective measures.
The Cantonal Chancellery confirmed that attacks targeting the regional government's information technology infrastructure had been underway since Sunday, causing interruptions to several digital services.
Authorities said the affected applications operate across six servers, all of which are undergoing reinstallation as part of efforts to restore normal operations. The chancellery added that investigators were making “good progress” in identifying the causes of the disruption and addressing the technical problems.
Despite the incident, emergency response operations continued without interruption, while the computer networks supporting the canton's rescue and security services remained unaffected.
As a precautionary measure, officials disconnected several servers from the internet to prevent further risks to government infrastructure. However, the decision also resulted in temporary disruptions to certain online services.
Authorities initially warned residents that they could experience difficulties contacting emergency services through numbers 112, 117 and 118. They subsequently confirmed that all three emergency lines had remained accessible throughout the incident.
Government spokesman Nic Kaufmann explained that the precautionary warning was issued because officials could not exclude the possibility of disconnecting additional servers if the situation required further protective measures.
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