Microsoft CEO Warns AI Could Increase Risk of Technology Outages
(MENAFN) Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella cautioned Wednesday that the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence could contribute to a growing number of technology disruptions as businesses face mounting cybersecurity threats and accelerate software updates.
Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York, Nadella explained that AI-powered tools are increasingly capable of detecting weaknesses in software systems, forcing companies to respond quickly to security vulnerabilities before malicious actors can take advantage of them.
However, he warned that rushing to install security updates with limited time for testing could create additional software defects, potentially undermining the stability of digital infrastructure and triggering further service interruptions.
Nadella highlighted the growing sophistication of cyber threats, saying AI could enable "essentially a nation-state level persistent attacker going after you all the time, so that means we have a lot of fragility."
His comments followed a major disruption affecting Microsoft's Outlook email platform less than a week earlier, raising further concerns about the reliability of widely used digital services.
The Microsoft chief said the Nov. 13 incident, which affected Microsoft 365 services and disrupted access for millions of users worldwide, was caused by a "perfect storm" of circumstances that exposed a software bug that had previously gone undetected.
Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York, Nadella explained that AI-powered tools are increasingly capable of detecting weaknesses in software systems, forcing companies to respond quickly to security vulnerabilities before malicious actors can take advantage of them.
However, he warned that rushing to install security updates with limited time for testing could create additional software defects, potentially undermining the stability of digital infrastructure and triggering further service interruptions.
Nadella highlighted the growing sophistication of cyber threats, saying AI could enable "essentially a nation-state level persistent attacker going after you all the time, so that means we have a lot of fragility."
His comments followed a major disruption affecting Microsoft's Outlook email platform less than a week earlier, raising further concerns about the reliability of widely used digital services.
The Microsoft chief said the Nov. 13 incident, which affected Microsoft 365 services and disrupted access for millions of users worldwide, was caused by a "perfect storm" of circumstances that exposed a software bug that had previously gone undetected.
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