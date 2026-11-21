Trump Concludes Asia Tour After Landmark Talks with Xi, Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump departed China on Thursday evening, bringing his Asian tour to a close after a visit marked by unprecedented three-way discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A military honor guard stood along the red carpet as a band performed during Trump's departure ceremony in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he boarded Air Force One.
The presidential aircraft left Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 6:53 p.m. local time (1053 GMT), officially ending the US leader's regional trip.
Meanwhile, journalists traveling with the presidential delegation were reportedly required to surrender their mobile phones for what the White House media pool described as "security reasons." Officials had not immediately provided an explanation for the specific security concerns behind the measure.
Trump's departure came shortly after his participation in the first trilateral meeting involving the American, Chinese and Russian presidents, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The US president characterized the gathering as "really making history."
The discussions covered several major international issues, including nuclear disarmament, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the war involving Iran. The three-way engagement followed separate bilateral meetings between the participating leaders.
China was the final destination of Trump's Asian tour, which began with a visit to Manila, the Philippine capital. There, he participated in regional discussions alongside leaders representing the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
His Philippine itinerary also included participation in the first leaders' summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in more than two years.
A military honor guard stood along the red carpet as a band performed during Trump's departure ceremony in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he boarded Air Force One.
The presidential aircraft left Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 6:53 p.m. local time (1053 GMT), officially ending the US leader's regional trip.
Meanwhile, journalists traveling with the presidential delegation were reportedly required to surrender their mobile phones for what the White House media pool described as "security reasons." Officials had not immediately provided an explanation for the specific security concerns behind the measure.
Trump's departure came shortly after his participation in the first trilateral meeting involving the American, Chinese and Russian presidents, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The US president characterized the gathering as "really making history."
The discussions covered several major international issues, including nuclear disarmament, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the war involving Iran. The three-way engagement followed separate bilateral meetings between the participating leaders.
China was the final destination of Trump's Asian tour, which began with a visit to Manila, the Philippine capital. There, he participated in regional discussions alongside leaders representing the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
His Philippine itinerary also included participation in the first leaders' summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in more than two years.
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