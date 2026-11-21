Iran Says Oil Super tankers Explode After Hitting Naval Mines in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Thursday that two oil supertankers struck naval mines and exploded while navigating an unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media reports.
The vessels were transporting more than four million barrels of crude oil when the explosions occurred, leaving both tankers engulfed in flames near the southern coast of the strategic waterway, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported, citing the IRGC Navy.
Iranian naval authorities claimed that the ships had ignored designated maritime routes and attempted to cross an area that had not been approved for navigation.
Tehran declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 following the resumption of US military attacks against Iran.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that vessels attempting to cross the waterway without authorization or using routes outside those specified by Tehran could face military action.
The Strait of Hormuz serves as one of the world's most important maritime corridors, handling substantial volumes of international crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
The latest incident comes amid an ongoing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but progress toward implementing the agreement has remained stalled because of disagreements over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Military confrontations have continued intermittently since July, despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at bringing the conflict to an end.
The vessels were transporting more than four million barrels of crude oil when the explosions occurred, leaving both tankers engulfed in flames near the southern coast of the strategic waterway, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported, citing the IRGC Navy.
Iranian naval authorities claimed that the ships had ignored designated maritime routes and attempted to cross an area that had not been approved for navigation.
Tehran declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 following the resumption of US military attacks against Iran.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that vessels attempting to cross the waterway without authorization or using routes outside those specified by Tehran could face military action.
The Strait of Hormuz serves as one of the world's most important maritime corridors, handling substantial volumes of international crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
The latest incident comes amid an ongoing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but progress toward implementing the agreement has remained stalled because of disagreements over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Military confrontations have continued intermittently since July, despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at bringing the conflict to an end.
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