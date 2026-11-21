Trump Weighs Renewed Military Action Against Iran Amid Israeli Pressure
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is examining the possibility of launching another military campaign against Iran as Israel seeks greater American involvement, according to a report published Wednesday.
Although Trump has not reached a final decision, he is evaluating whether to restart military operations following Israeli warnings that Tehran has advanced efforts to restore its missile and drone capabilities.
The discussions have reportedly exposed growing divisions within the US administration, with officials questioning the credibility of intelligence assessments and whether another military offensive against Iran would be justified.
These internal disagreements emerge as voters voiced dissatisfaction during the midterm elections over a conflict that has contributed to rising prices without producing the swift victory Trump had pledged nearly eight months earlier.
Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking Washington's participation in a proposed military operation involving four to seven days of airstrikes against Iranian targets, according to the report.
Netanyahu is reportedly determined to obtain US backing for the campaign, although Israeli officials have rejected allegations that the prime minister is exerting pressure on Trump to approve further military action.
Diplomatic and security discussions between Washington and Tel Aviv have intensified over the past week. Mossad Director Roman Gofman held meetings with senior American officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, while additional Israeli intelligence and military officials also advocated renewed operations against Iran.
Although Trump has not reached a final decision, he is evaluating whether to restart military operations following Israeli warnings that Tehran has advanced efforts to restore its missile and drone capabilities.
The discussions have reportedly exposed growing divisions within the US administration, with officials questioning the credibility of intelligence assessments and whether another military offensive against Iran would be justified.
These internal disagreements emerge as voters voiced dissatisfaction during the midterm elections over a conflict that has contributed to rising prices without producing the swift victory Trump had pledged nearly eight months earlier.
Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking Washington's participation in a proposed military operation involving four to seven days of airstrikes against Iranian targets, according to the report.
Netanyahu is reportedly determined to obtain US backing for the campaign, although Israeli officials have rejected allegations that the prime minister is exerting pressure on Trump to approve further military action.
Diplomatic and security discussions between Washington and Tel Aviv have intensified over the past week. Mossad Director Roman Gofman held meetings with senior American officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, while additional Israeli intelligence and military officials also advocated renewed operations against Iran.
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