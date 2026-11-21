China, Russia, US Pledge to Prevent Nuclear War
(MENAFN) The leaders of China, Russia and the United States declared Thursday that a nuclear conflict "cannot be won and must never be fought," following an unprecedented three-way meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
In a joint communiqué entitled "Declaration toward Peace," Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump committed to maintaining dialogue aimed at limiting nuclear threats and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.
The document, released after their discussions in southeastern China, also addressed several international issues, including reforming the United Nations, strengthening energy cooperation and upholding international legal principles.
"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China, and the US expressed their commitment to reforming the UN so that it may respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfill its foundational mission regarding international peace and security," it added.
The three leaders also outlined plans to expand the production and distribution of refined petroleum products, stating that the initiative would be carried out "for the benefit of all countries." They further stressed the need to maintain reliable and uninterrupted energy supplies.
"The three leaders noted that the principle of state consent and the observance of the immunities of state officials are of fundamental importance," the declaration said.
The statement also addressed the responsibilities of international judicial institutions, emphasizing that the International Criminal Court and comparable organizations "must not abuse their authority," it added.
In a joint communiqué entitled "Declaration toward Peace," Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump committed to maintaining dialogue aimed at limiting nuclear threats and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.
The document, released after their discussions in southeastern China, also addressed several international issues, including reforming the United Nations, strengthening energy cooperation and upholding international legal principles.
"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China, and the US expressed their commitment to reforming the UN so that it may respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfill its foundational mission regarding international peace and security," it added.
The three leaders also outlined plans to expand the production and distribution of refined petroleum products, stating that the initiative would be carried out "for the benefit of all countries." They further stressed the need to maintain reliable and uninterrupted energy supplies.
"The three leaders noted that the principle of state consent and the observance of the immunities of state officials are of fundamental importance," the declaration said.
The statement also addressed the responsibilities of international judicial institutions, emphasizing that the International Criminal Court and comparable organizations "must not abuse their authority," it added.
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