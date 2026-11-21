FIFA Confirms Three Candidates for Presidential Election
(MENAFN) FIFA announced Thursday that three candidates have been nominated to compete in its 2027 presidential election, setting up a contest between current president Gianni Infantino, French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo and former Japan Football Association president Kohzo Tashima.
The international football governing body confirmed that nominations were submitted by member associations following an electoral process launched by the FIFA Council on April 29.
The list of nominees includes Infantino, who is seeking to retain his position, alongside Diallo and Tashima, who are both aiming to take over the organization's leadership.
FIFA explained that all three nominations have been transferred to its electoral committee, which will review the submissions and determine whether each candidate meets the requirements to participate in the presidential race.
The governing body added that member associations will receive information about the proposed candidates and those officially approved to run by Feb. 18, 2027, at the latest.
The presidential vote is set to take place on March 18, 2027, during the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.
All 211 FIFA member associations are eligible to cast ballots in the election, which will determine the organization's leadership for the next four-year period.
Infantino has occupied the presidency since February 2016 and is pursuing another term, while Diallo and Tashima are seeking to replace him and lead FIFA through 2031.
The international football governing body confirmed that nominations were submitted by member associations following an electoral process launched by the FIFA Council on April 29.
The list of nominees includes Infantino, who is seeking to retain his position, alongside Diallo and Tashima, who are both aiming to take over the organization's leadership.
FIFA explained that all three nominations have been transferred to its electoral committee, which will review the submissions and determine whether each candidate meets the requirements to participate in the presidential race.
The governing body added that member associations will receive information about the proposed candidates and those officially approved to run by Feb. 18, 2027, at the latest.
The presidential vote is set to take place on March 18, 2027, during the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.
All 211 FIFA member associations are eligible to cast ballots in the election, which will determine the organization's leadership for the next four-year period.
Infantino has occupied the presidency since February 2016 and is pursuing another term, while Diallo and Tashima are seeking to replace him and lead FIFA through 2031.
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