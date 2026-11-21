Takaichi Calls for Stable Relations with China Despite Lack of Xi Meeting
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stressed Thursday that maintaining dialogue with Beijing remains essential to building “constructive and stable” relations between the two countries as she departed China following her participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to reports.
Takaichi departed the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen without securing a formal bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit, despite both leaders attending the gathering.
The visit marked her first journey to China since diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Beijing deteriorated following comments she made last November concerning how Japan's Self-Defense Forces could react if China launched an invasion of Taiwan.
Although no official discussions took place, Takaichi and Xi exchanged handshakes on two occasions during the two-day event. Their first encounter occurred ahead of a dinner hosted for participating leaders on Wednesday evening, while the second took place Thursday as Xi greeted attendees before the summit session. Their second handshake lasted approximately 10 seconds.
Xi did not appear to acknowledge Takaichi verbally during either interaction. The Japanese prime minister nevertheless told reporters that she had expressed her appreciation to the Chinese president on both occasions.
Founded in 1989, APEC brings together 21 economies, among them China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Takaichi departed the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen without securing a formal bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit, despite both leaders attending the gathering.
The visit marked her first journey to China since diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Beijing deteriorated following comments she made last November concerning how Japan's Self-Defense Forces could react if China launched an invasion of Taiwan.
Although no official discussions took place, Takaichi and Xi exchanged handshakes on two occasions during the two-day event. Their first encounter occurred ahead of a dinner hosted for participating leaders on Wednesday evening, while the second took place Thursday as Xi greeted attendees before the summit session. Their second handshake lasted approximately 10 seconds.
Xi did not appear to acknowledge Takaichi verbally during either interaction. The Japanese prime minister nevertheless told reporters that she had expressed her appreciation to the Chinese president on both occasions.
Founded in 1989, APEC brings together 21 economies, among them China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
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