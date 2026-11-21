Brussels Shelters Turn Away Families as Housing Shortage Deepens
(MENAFN) Homeless families in Brussels are facing growing difficulties securing emergency accommodation as shelters struggle with a severe lack of available spaces, rejecting thousands of requests in just two months, according to reports Thursday.
Samusocial, an organization providing assistance to people without housing, disclosed that it received 3,778 applications from families seeking temporary shelter between early September and late October. However, overcrowded facilities left it unable to accommodate 3,396 applicants.
The organization warned that rising demand, combined with families remaining in shelters for extended periods, has pushed its emergency accommodation services to an unprecedented level of pressure.
“We are forced to make heartbreaking choices,” Samusocial Director Sarah De Liamchine said, expressing concern over the difficult decisions facing the organization as it determines which families can receive assistance and which must be turned away.
The worsening shortage of reasonably priced housing across the Belgian capital has contributed to the crisis, as families struggle to secure permanent homes and consequently remain in emergency shelters for longer. This has further reduced the number of spaces available to households experiencing homelessness for the first time.
One affected resident, identified by the pseudonym Nadine to protect her privacy, described her experience after losing her home following a relationship breakup. She turned to a Samusocial facility at the beginning of the year, seeking accommodation for herself and her three children.
Nadine explained that securing affordable housing in Brussels as a single mother of three remains an extremely difficult task. She highlighted that despite being born in Belgium, speaking the local language and maintaining employment, finding a suitable home has proved nearly impossible.
Samusocial, an organization providing assistance to people without housing, disclosed that it received 3,778 applications from families seeking temporary shelter between early September and late October. However, overcrowded facilities left it unable to accommodate 3,396 applicants.
The organization warned that rising demand, combined with families remaining in shelters for extended periods, has pushed its emergency accommodation services to an unprecedented level of pressure.
“We are forced to make heartbreaking choices,” Samusocial Director Sarah De Liamchine said, expressing concern over the difficult decisions facing the organization as it determines which families can receive assistance and which must be turned away.
The worsening shortage of reasonably priced housing across the Belgian capital has contributed to the crisis, as families struggle to secure permanent homes and consequently remain in emergency shelters for longer. This has further reduced the number of spaces available to households experiencing homelessness for the first time.
One affected resident, identified by the pseudonym Nadine to protect her privacy, described her experience after losing her home following a relationship breakup. She turned to a Samusocial facility at the beginning of the year, seeking accommodation for herself and her three children.
Nadine explained that securing affordable housing in Brussels as a single mother of three remains an extremely difficult task. She highlighted that despite being born in Belgium, speaking the local language and maintaining employment, finding a suitable home has proved nearly impossible.
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