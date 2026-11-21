German Police Arrest Suspect Over Planned Mosque Attack
(MENAFN) German law enforcement authorities have taken an 18-year-old man into custody over suspicions that he was preparing a far-right terrorist attack against a mosque, prosecutors announced Thursday.
The suspect, a student residing in Eslohe, a town in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is accused of plotting an assault against Muslims inside a German place of worship within the coming weeks, according to reports.
Alexandra Wiese, a senior prosecutor at the Düsseldorf General Prosecutor's Office, confirmed that preliminary inquiries had uncovered indications that the teenager intended to carry out an attack on a mosque in the country.
The young man is facing an investigation over suspected preparations for a serious act of violence capable of threatening state security.
Authorities have also identified evidence suggesting that the suspect held far-right extremist beliefs, including racist attitudes toward Muslims.
"His racist ideology he also projected onto people of Muslim faith," Wiese said.
Investigators suspect that the teenager used a 3D printer to produce weapons and ammunition as part of his alleged preparations.
An initial examination indicated that some of the weapons could be used, while the remaining items were still undergoing technical assessment by the State Criminal Police Office.
The suspect, a student residing in Eslohe, a town in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is accused of plotting an assault against Muslims inside a German place of worship within the coming weeks, according to reports.
Alexandra Wiese, a senior prosecutor at the Düsseldorf General Prosecutor's Office, confirmed that preliminary inquiries had uncovered indications that the teenager intended to carry out an attack on a mosque in the country.
The young man is facing an investigation over suspected preparations for a serious act of violence capable of threatening state security.
Authorities have also identified evidence suggesting that the suspect held far-right extremist beliefs, including racist attitudes toward Muslims.
"His racist ideology he also projected onto people of Muslim faith," Wiese said.
Investigators suspect that the teenager used a 3D printer to produce weapons and ammunition as part of his alleged preparations.
An initial examination indicated that some of the weapons could be used, while the remaining items were still undergoing technical assessment by the State Criminal Police Office.
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