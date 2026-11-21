MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta fell by $1.48, or 1.5%, from the previous figure to $96.93 per barrel, oil market participants reported.

At the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the FOB price of Azeri Light decreased by $2.04, or 2.2%, to $91.98 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude oil fell by $1.75, or 2.5%, to $67.12 per barrel. The price of North Sea Dated Brent also declined, dropping by $1.63, or 1.8%, to $91.24 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to the latest data from Trading Economics, Brent crude futures rose above $92 per barrel on Saturday. However, prices are likely to post a third consecutive weekly decline, as signs of an oversupply in the global market outweighed concerns about a possible resumption of US strikes on Iran.

"US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had reached record levels amid the ongoing recovery in supplies from Middle Eastern countries.

Meanwhile, the United States, China and Russia agreed at a trilateral meeting on Thursday (November 19) to increase the production and supply of petroleum products.

Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that the global oil market would face a surplus of around 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter. Goldman Sachs, in turn, warned of a possible supply glut next year," Trading Economics reported.

Against this geopolitical backdrop, US President Donald Trump said he was in no rush to make a decision on Iran, despite reports in recent days suggesting an increased likelihood of a new round of US strikes against the country.