UN Court Holds Myanmar Responsible for Rohingya Genocide
(MENAFN) The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' highest judicial body, ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim population during its 2017 military campaign, establishing the first instance in which the court has found a state responsible for committing genocide.
The ruling, adopted by nine votes to six, found Myanmar guilty of violating its international obligations through military operations targeting Rohingya communities in northern Rakhine State.
Delivering the court's decision, ICJ President Judge Yuji Iwasawa stated that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State, in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."
The judgment detailed numerous atrocities carried out by Myanmar's security forces, including the deaths of thousands of Rohingya civilians, widespread sexual violence and severe abuses against children. It also documented attacks on members of the community attempting to escape across the border into Bangladesh.
"The court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh," the court said.
The judges determined that the conduct of Myanmar's security forces violated provisions of the Genocide Convention, concluding that the operations were driven by "an intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population of Myanmar."
The court further determined that the magnitude and nature of the attacks could not be justified by military objectives, finding evidence of "an intent to destroy a substantial part of the group."
The ruling, adopted by nine votes to six, found Myanmar guilty of violating its international obligations through military operations targeting Rohingya communities in northern Rakhine State.
Delivering the court's decision, ICJ President Judge Yuji Iwasawa stated that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State, in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."
The judgment detailed numerous atrocities carried out by Myanmar's security forces, including the deaths of thousands of Rohingya civilians, widespread sexual violence and severe abuses against children. It also documented attacks on members of the community attempting to escape across the border into Bangladesh.
"The court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh," the court said.
The judges determined that the conduct of Myanmar's security forces violated provisions of the Genocide Convention, concluding that the operations were driven by "an intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population of Myanmar."
The court further determined that the magnitude and nature of the attacks could not be justified by military objectives, finding evidence of "an intent to destroy a substantial part of the group."
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