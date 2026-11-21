MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted the state government's efforts to improve access to quality education for children from tea garden communities, showcasing the Model School at Ketela Tea Garden in Biswanath district as an example of the initiative.

In a post on X, Sarma said tea garden families had worked for generations to put Assam on the world map and their children deserved every opportunity to achieve success in life.

"Our tea garden families have worked for generations to put Assam on the world map. Their children deserve every chance to make their own mark. At Ketela Tea Garden in Biswanath, our model school brings that opportunity closer to home," the Chief Minister said.

The initiative is part of the Assam government's broader programme to address educational disadvantages faced by children in tea garden areas, where access to quality secondary education has historically remained a major challenge.

The proposal to establish 200 model schools across 800 tea estates was first introduced in the 2017-18 state Budget, when Sarma was the Finance Minister. The programme was subsequently expanded, with the government taking up the construction of model high schools to provide better educational infrastructure closer to tea garden communities.

In November 2022, the foundation stones for 118 schools were laid at an estimated cost of Rs 142.50 crore. The institutions were planned with modern classrooms, improved infrastructure, qualified teachers, and technology-enabled learning facilities.

According to figures highlighted by the state government in June 2026, 218 Tea Garden Model Schools had been established across Assam, with 199 already functional and 40,734 students enrolled.

The government has also introduced additional measures to improve school attendance and reduce dropouts. In June this year, it launched free transport and escort facilities benefiting more than 9,700 students from Classes I to X across 198 schools in 11 districts.

The initiatives underline the state's attempt to use education as an instrument of social mobility and improve opportunities for generations of children from Assam's tea garden communities.