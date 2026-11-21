MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Even as Cyclone Akvan weakened into a low-pressure area after making landfall along the Odisha coast, scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across West Bengal till Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease from Saturday evening, after which weather conditions will gradually improve. The mercury is also likely to dip after the influence of the low-pressure system subsides.

According to the Met Office, intermittent light to moderate rain is likely in all districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, till Monday.

Rainfall activity has picked up slightly since Saturday morning. While no separate weather warning has been issued for Kolkata and Howrah, a yellow alert has been sounded for the remaining districts of south Bengal, forecasting rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely.

Murshidabad is the only district in south Bengal where isolated heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday. The weather office has not issued any heavy rainfall warning for the region from Sunday onwards.

The impact of the cyclone on north Bengal has been relatively limited. However, scattered rainfall is likely across all northern districts till Monday. Heavy showers are expected in South Dinajpur and Malda on Saturday. Weather conditions are likely to turn dry from Tuesday in districts such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur along the Odisha coast on Friday morning as a severe cyclonic storm before rapidly losing strength. Moving north-north-westwards, it subsequently weakened into a low-pressure area over Odisha.

Despite the weakening of the system, strong winds continue over the sea, with wind speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea till Saturday evening.

The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in temperatures across north and south Bengal over the next four days. However, the minimum temperature may fall by two to three degrees after the next three days as the low-pressure system loses its influence.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, 1.5 degrees above normal. The city registered a maximum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was 7.2 degrees below normal.