MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu Zonal Unit, in coordination with its Delhi Zonal Unit, has busted an interstate pharmaceutical drug trafficking network involved in supplying drugs from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley.

Four people have been arrested, and more than five lakh tablets, capsules, and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations have been seized during the operation.

According to the NCB, the investigation is focused on identifying the source of diversion of codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) from the legitimate pharmaceutical supply chain and dismantling the network involved in its illegal distribution.

Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB Jammu team intercepted a Srinagar-bound passenger bus near Mada Toll Plaza in Chenani, Udhampur district, during the early hours of November 16. The team recovered approximately 7 kg of CBCS from a passenger, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district. Subsequently, the NCB Jammu registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation in the Kashmir Valley led to the apprehension of the suspected principal recipient of the consignment, a resident of Anantnag district.

Following the supply links to Delhi, teams from the NCB Jammu and Delhi Zonal Units apprehended individuals connected with the supply operation and recovered 356 bottles of CBCS on November 18.

Subsequent enquiries led investigators to a clandestine godown operating from rented premises in Shahdara, Delhi. Searches conducted on November 18 and 19 resulted in the seizure of more than five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations containing tramadol hydrochloride, alprazolam, nitrazepam and codeine.

The NCB said it is tracing the seized cough syrup through the supply chain to establish how and where it was diverted from legitimate channels and identify those involved in facilitating the illegal trade.

Investigators are also pursuing leads related to upstream suppliers, downstream distributors and financial links sustaining the network. The objective is to prevent further diversion at the source and dismantle the distribution and financing arrangements supporting the illegal operation.

The NCB has appealed to citizens to share credible information regarding drug trafficking and pharmaceutical drug diversion confidentially through the national narcotics helpline, MANAS (1933), in support of the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.