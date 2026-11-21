MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday hailed the upcoming inauguration of the Nitish Setu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a big day for Bihar and asserting that the path to a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat passes through the state.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi said there was immense enthusiasm among people ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival in Vaishali.

"It is a big day for Bihar. The country's Prime Minister is arriving on this land of Vaishali, and there is immense enthusiasm. There are still four hours left for the Prime Minister to arrive, yet half the pandal is already full. Such is the enthusiasm. Whenever the Prime Minister visits, he brings major gifts. His vision and resolve are to build a 'Viksit Bharat' and an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Saraogi said.

He further said that Bihar would play a crucial role in achieving the country's development goals, highlighting the industrial investments planned for the state.

"The path to a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat passes through Bihar itself. Today, where the Prime Minister's public meeting is being held, major industries are set to come up in the 1,400-acre industrial corridor in the coming years. Just a day before the Prime Minister's arrival, MoUs worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore were signed by major industrialists to set up industries in Bihar," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, JD(U) National Working President, Sanjay Jha, welcomed the Prime Minister's visit and highlighted the significance of the bridge connecting North and South Bihar.

"We all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the land of Pataliputra. Today, the Prime Minister is arriving to inaugurate a massive bridge that will connect North Bihar and South Bihar. The bridge has been named by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister after Nitish Kumar. It will become a permanent landmark and provide a major boost to connectivity, particularly for economic activities and commuting between the two regions," Jha said.

BJP National Secretary Rohan Gupta also described the Prime Minister's visit as a matter of pride for Bihar, particularly as the NDA government completes one year in the state.

"It is a matter of pride for Bihar, for us and for everyone that as the NDA government completes one year, our Prime Minister is arriving on the land of Bihar. This reflects our commitment to the people of the state and symbolises our dedication towards them. Whatever promises we have made to the people of Bihar, we will fulfil them in a time-bound manner," Gupta said.