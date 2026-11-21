Germany Calls for Russia to Face Chemical Weapons Allegations Over Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany has accused Russia of deploying banned chemical substances in its military operations against Ukraine, urging international authorities to hold Moscow accountable through the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
“Russia continues its relentless war against Ukraine and commits grave breaches of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“A Ukrainian investigation has found clear evidence of the use of prohibited chemicals. Russia needs to be held accountable at the OPCW.”
The OPCW oversees the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international agreement prohibiting the development, manufacture, storage and deployment of chemical weapons.
Berlin issued its remarks after Kyiv revealed the findings of an investigation indicating that Russian troops had used prohibited chemical agents near the village of Illinka in September 2024. The findings were circulated among all signatories of the international convention by the OPCW earlier this week.
“Russia’s systematic use of toxic chemicals as weapons in its war against Ukraine is a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote in a social media post.
“The investigation established Russian military involvement and traced the munition through an organized production and supply chain,” he said.
Sybiha also reported that Ukrainian authorities had recorded over 14,000 incidents involving Russian ammunition containing dangerous chemical substances.
“Russia continues its relentless war against Ukraine and commits grave breaches of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“A Ukrainian investigation has found clear evidence of the use of prohibited chemicals. Russia needs to be held accountable at the OPCW.”
The OPCW oversees the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international agreement prohibiting the development, manufacture, storage and deployment of chemical weapons.
Berlin issued its remarks after Kyiv revealed the findings of an investigation indicating that Russian troops had used prohibited chemical agents near the village of Illinka in September 2024. The findings were circulated among all signatories of the international convention by the OPCW earlier this week.
“Russia’s systematic use of toxic chemicals as weapons in its war against Ukraine is a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote in a social media post.
“The investigation established Russian military involvement and traced the munition through an organized production and supply chain,” he said.
Sybiha also reported that Ukrainian authorities had recorded over 14,000 incidents involving Russian ammunition containing dangerous chemical substances.
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