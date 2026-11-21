India Dominates New Zealand as KL Rahul Scores Historic Test Century

A dominant batting display from KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant put India firmly in control of the first Test against New Zealand as the visitors reached 486/4 at stumps on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. India finished the day with a significant 118-run first-innings lead over the hosts, who were dismissed for 368.

Rahul was the standout performer for India, producing a magnificent 136 off 290 deliveries, with the help of nine fours and two sixes. The right-hander displayed remarkable patience and composure throughout his innings, anchoring the Indian batting effort and registering his 13th Test century. His knock was particularly significant as it was his maiden Test hundred in New Zealand, adding another milestone to his impressive career.

Rahul became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – after bringing up his 13th Test hundred against New Zealand. Rahul reached the milestone with a century off 207 deliveries, completing a rare achievement that places him among an elite group of Asian batters to have scored Test hundreds in all four SENA nations. The 34-year-old became the eighth Asian batter to achieve the feat, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli. Overall, he is the fifth Indian to achieve this rare feat.

Rahul also etched his name in India's cricketing history with his hundred, becoming only the third Indian batter to score a century in his maiden Test innings in New Zealand. He joined the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar (116) and Surinder Amarnath (124), who achieved the feat during India's 1976 tour of New Zealand in Auckland. The Indian opener built the foundation for the visitors' strong position with a valuable 130-run opening partnership alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal provided the early impetus with an aggressive 85 off 89 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries and putting the New Zealand bowling attack under pressure. The left-hander looked in excellent touch before his dismissal brought an end to an entertaining opening stand. Devdutt Padikkal then joined Rahul at the crease and continued India's positive approach, with the pair adding 165 runs for the second wicket. Padikkal looked well settled and appeared on course for a Test century before departing for a well-made 80 off 175 balls, which included 10 fours. His dismissal was a setback for India, but the visitors maintained their momentum through the middle session.

Gill carried forward the momentum with an impressive 98 off 146 deliveries, striking nine fours and two sixes. The Indian skipper looked in complete control during his stay at the crease and complemented Rahul's composed approach with an equally assured knock. However, Gill suffered a heartbreaking dismissal just two runs short of his century after Jacob Duffy breached his defence and bowled him through the gate.

Rishabh Pant added further impetus to India's innings with an attacking unbeaten 55 off 62 deliveries. The left-hander brought up his 22nd Test half-century in characteristic fashion, accelerating brilliantly after a cautious start. Pant shifted gears dramatically, scoring 37 runs off just 18 deliveries after initially making 15 off 37 balls. His aggressive approach ensured that India maintained their scoring momentum and finished the day on a strong note.

New Zealand, meanwhile, struggled to take regular wickets as the Indian batters dictated terms for large periods of the day. The hosts managed to pick up three wickets during the day's play but were unable to put sustained pressure on the visitors, who continued to dominate through their partnerships and individual contributions. India added 327 runs during the day's play, losing just three wickets after resuming their innings at 159/1. Rahul, Padikkal, Gill and Pant all made significant contributions, while Jaiswal's attacking start provided the perfect platform for the middle order to capitalise. With a 118-run first-innings lead and six wickets still in hand, India will look to extend their advantage further when play resumes on Day 4. The visitors will be keen to build a substantial lead and put New Zealand under pressure in the remainder of the contest.