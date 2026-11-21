PM Modi Unveils Commemorative Coin at IIT Kharagpur Platinum Jubilee

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a special commemorative coin marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur at the institute's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying the campus, once a detention camp for freedom fighters, now stands as a symbol of India's journey“from aspiration to self-reliance.”

Addressing the institute's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister said the institution had played a significant role in India's transformation over the past seven-and-a-half decades, contributing to the country's progress across different sectors and technological phases. "Over the 75 years since its inception, IIT Kharagpur has achieved numerous milestones. During these 75 years, India has witnessed a remarkable transformation--from bullock carts to bullet trains, and from postal letters to social media messages. Throughout these phases of change, IIT Kharagpur--as the nation's first IIT--has played a significant role," PM Modi said.

He described the Platinum Jubilee celebration as a coming together of India's past, present and future, pointing to the presence of a talented and aspirational generation at the event. "Here at this Platinum Jubilee celebration of IIT Kharagpur, I see India's past, present, and future all coming together. A highly talented and aspirational generation is present here today," he said.

The Prime Minister also began his address by apologising for arriving late, attributing the delay to weather conditions. "First of all, I would like to apologise for my late arrival; I could not arrive on time due to the weather. I travelled by road, but I was still delayed," he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of the institute's location, PM Modi said the land of Bengal had nurtured ideas and served as a cradle for national movements. He recalled that the institution stood on a site that had once functioned as a detention camp for freedom fighters. "The land of Bengal is a place that has nurtured ideas and served as a cradle for national movements. This very institution stands on a site that once served as a detention camp for freedom fighters. Just imagine--what might the freedom fighters who were held in this detention camp have discussed, or what might they have thought about throughout the day?" he said.

He added that the history of the site continued to inspire students and researchers at the institute. "The atmosphere here still resonates with the echoes of their lives, their thoughts, and their activities from that era--serving as a guiding mantra that continues to inspire you all today," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a link between the freedom struggle and the country's present-day ambitions, PM Modi said the same land that once represented the aspiration for self-rule now reflected India's resolve to become self-reliant. "This land, which once held an aspiration for self-rule, now reflects a resolve for self-reliance. Where there was once a dream of freedom, there is now an opportunity to shape the future. This journey--from aspiration to self-reliance--is the true driving force behind the creation of a developed India," he said.

He recalled that when IIT Kharagpur began its journey, India's independence was still in its early years and the country had not yet held its first general election. At the time, India needed engineers to support industrial and infrastructure development. "As the nation's scientific capabilities grew, graduates from this institution contributed to advancing our space and atomic energy programs. Then came the era of information technology. As new opportunities emerged within the global economy, the youth who graduated from here strengthened the nation's software industry and went on to lead some of the world's largest companies. In every era, this institution has taken the lead in fulfilling its responsibility toward nation-building," he added.

During the visit, the Prime Minister interacted with students and professors at IIT Kharagpur. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations mark 75 years of IIT Kharagpur, which was established as India's first Indian Institute of Technology.