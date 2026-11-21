VCK Chief Opposes Supreme Court Order On Thiruparankundram Hill Ritual

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday reiterated his opposition to the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the 'Alavai Kal' stone pillar at Thiruparankundram Hill, clarifying that his earlier statement should not be interpreted as support for implementing the order.

In a statement posted on X, Thirumavalavan said the VCK strongly opposed the Supreme Court's position and maintained that the order should not be implemented. "A correction or clarification regarding our statement on the Supreme Court's interim order: The Supreme Court has issued an interim order, subject to certain conditions, directing that a lamp be lit on the stone pillar known as the 'Alavai Kal' on Thiruparankundram Hill on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam (November 24). It has also issued an additional direction stating that assistance from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) may be sought if necessary," he said.

"The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) does not agree with the Supreme Court's position in the slightest. We strongly oppose it in its entirety. Our stand is that this order should not be implemented," Thirumavalavan added. Clarifying his earlier statement on the matter, Thirumavalavan said he had urged the government to exercise caution in case district authorities proceeded with the implementation of the Supreme Court's directions, as they could not defy the court's order.

"At the same time, since the District Collector and senior officials have been placed in a difficult position, as they cannot defy the Supreme Court's directions, we had stated in our report that if they proceed with its implementation, the government must exercise extreme caution. However, I regret that the statement was worded in a manner that could be interpreted as suggesting that the lamp could be lit on the stone pillar," he said.