

Brownlee said he intends to honor the spirit of his earlier bet involving Tesla's Cybercab, confirming that he has submitted the deposit and selected Austin, Texas, as his delivery location.

He added that he would personally travel to Austin if Tesla is ready to deliver the vehicle. Tesla recently announced that select customers are being invited to purchase the Cybercab for personal use, with the vehicle priced at an estimated $29,990.

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, is following through on a long-running bet involving Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Cybercab, after the company opened personal orders for its autonomous vehicle.

Brownlee confirmed he has placed an order for the vehicle, prompting CEO Elon Musk to respond briefly but approvingly on social media.

Tesla shares declined nearly 8% in Friday's regular trading, while gaining about 2% in the afterhours session.

MKBHD Says He'll Follow Through On His Cybercab Bet

Brownlee said he intends to honor the spirit of his earlier bet involving Tesla's Cybercab, confirming that he has submitted the deposit and selected Austin, Texas, as his delivery location.

"I will honor the spirit of the bet. I was invited to buy one, so I did. I submitted my $1,000 non-refundable deposit, and I selected the city of Austin, Texas," Brownlee said in a recent episode of the Waveform podcast.

He added that he would personally travel to Austin if Tesla is ready to deliver the vehicle.

"So if they actually go, 'alright, your Cybercab is ready', I will fly down to Austin, and I will accept delivery of my personal Cybercab,” he added.

Musk responded to Brownlee's comments in a post on X with two words,“Fair enough.”

The exchange brings the earlier bet back into focus as Tesla begins inviting select customers to purchase the vehicle for personal use, marking a notable step in the company's push toward autonomous transportation.

Tesla Cybercab Personal Orders Come With Restrictions

Tesla recently announced that select customers are being invited to purchase the Cybercab for personal use, with the vehicle priced at an estimated $29,990 and deliveries expected to begin in December.

The offering, however, comes with several restrictions. Buyers must pay a $1,000 non-refundable deposit and a mandatory $299 monthly subscription to operate the vehicle's autonomous driving software.

The Cybercab is a two-seat, two-door vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals, and its personal-use rollout is initially limited to supported geographic areas.

Tesla's order-page fine print specifies that personally owned Cybercabs will operate only in supported service areas, with the initial rollout tied to existing Robotaxi geofenced locations.

The company also restricts buyers from immediately using their personally owned Cybercabs to generate commercial revenue through its ride-hailing network.

Musk Previously Admitted The Cybercab Subscription Fee Was Too High

Brownlee's latest Cybercab post follows an earlier exchange in which he criticized several restrictions on Tesla's personal-use offering, including its invite-only availability, geographic limitations and mandatory monthly subscription.

"Cybercab order page is live. Invite only. Must accept delivery to one of these cities in Texas. Only operates in those existing geofenced areas. Requires a $300 monthly subscription to operate. One vehicle per customer. 'Estimated delivery' December," Brownlee previously said.

Musk responded that the vehicle would eventually become available nationwide, subject to regulatory approval, while acknowledging that the monthly fee was too expensive.

"But the monthly fee is too high. Should match the cost of Tesla FSD and connectivity for other models, which is more like ~$115/month," Musk said.

The acknowledgment suggests Tesla could eventually reduce the Cybercab's monthly operating fee from roughly $299 to around $115, although Musk did not provide a timeline.

Tesla's Robotaxi service initially launched with Model Y SUVs in Austin in June 2025 before expanding to other locations in Texas and Florida. Musk has also previously said Tesla owners could eventually make their vehicles available through a broader autonomous ride-hailing network.

What Retail Investors Think Of TSLA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Tesla trended in the 'neutral' territory at the time of writing.

TSLA stock is down 23% year-to-date and 13% over the past 12 months. The S & P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 6% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 4%.

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