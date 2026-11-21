Videos of young men encircling and threatening a couple at a garden near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai have raised concerns on social media. The incident reportedly took place on November 20 at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West. The viral clip shows many boys surrounding a couple near a stairway and garden greenery. Some footage show people assaulting the couple with objects.

The video shows a group of young boys approaching the couple in the garden. What begins as a verbal altercation soon escalates into an assault, with one of the boys seen hitting the young man with a stick. Another member of the group then punches him in the face as the woman tries to intervene and protect him.

At one point, the group appears to become more aggressive after the young man takes out his phone to record the incident. The boys are then seen attacking the couple, while the woman attempts to pull her companion away from the group. The video ends with one of the youths picking up a large stone and hurling it towards the couple. The extent of the couple's injuries remains unclear and their identities have not been established.

Multiple people voiced worry over the film, notably the couple's confrontation by youngsters. Some reports said the guys threatened and used nasty language.

Social media users stated the clip was scary and the woman was not spared during the altercation. The user also pointed to a youngster boxing in the video and asked how similar occurrences could be handled when most of the victims were adolescents.

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#Mumbai- Group of Youths Allegedly Assault Couple Near Garden Beside Phoenix Mall; Police Asked to Act

A group of four to five boys has been accused of assaulting a couple near the garden adjacent to Phoenix Mall (Phoenix Marketcity area in Kurla West) in Mumbai, prompting a public appeal for immediate police intervention.

According to the complaint circulating online and addressed to Mumbai Police and Ghatkopar Police, the incident took place in a public area where the group allegedly attacked the couple. The appeal stresses that violence of this nature in public spaces is unacceptable and that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Authorities have been asked to identify the members of the group involved, examine nearby CCTV footage, ensure the couple's safety, and initiate appropriate legal action to prevent recurrence.

As of the morning of 21 November 2026, the matter remains an allegation based on the citizen report and social media circulation (including video footage from the Chirag Nagar / Pramod Mahajan garden area). No official police confirmation, FIR details, or mainstream news verification of arrests or the precise sequence of events has been publicly released. Local investigation is required to establish the facts.

Public safety and law and order remain priorities in such cases, with calls for prompt response from the concerned police stations.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 21, 2026

The report also expressed compassion for the couple and that the event had made visitors uncomfortable.

Numerous social media users have tagged Mumbai Police and political figures in the footage, calling for police action against those implicated. No FIR had been filed in relation to the event as of November 21. It's still unknown who was engaged and what led up to the altercation.

An unbiased inquiry is required to ascertain what transpired at the garden and ascertain whether any crimes were committed, given the various allegations that have surfaced on social media.