Japan Reviews Non-Nuclear Policy References in Arms Export Rules
(MENAFN) Japan is considering removing references to its longstanding non-nuclear principles from regulations governing defense equipment exports as the government seeks to expand arms sales and deepen security partnerships with allied countries.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration is examining changes to the preamble of the existing rules, which currently outlines Japan’s commitment not to possess or manufacture nuclear weapons or permit their introduction into the country, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposed amendments would also eliminate wording declaring that Japan will not develop into a military power capable of threatening other nations. At the same time, the revised text is expected to reaffirm the country's commitment to maintaining an exclusively defense-oriented policy.
The review reflects Tokyo’s broader efforts to encourage joint development projects and increase exports of military equipment in cooperation with international partners.
Japan is also expected to revise three major defense and security policy documents before the end of the year.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration is examining changes to the preamble of the existing rules, which currently outlines Japan’s commitment not to possess or manufacture nuclear weapons or permit their introduction into the country, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposed amendments would also eliminate wording declaring that Japan will not develop into a military power capable of threatening other nations. At the same time, the revised text is expected to reaffirm the country's commitment to maintaining an exclusively defense-oriented policy.
The review reflects Tokyo’s broader efforts to encourage joint development projects and increase exports of military equipment in cooperation with international partners.
Japan is also expected to revise three major defense and security policy documents before the end of the year.
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