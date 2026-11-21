Saudi Coalition Downs Houthi Missile Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile fired by the Houthi group toward the Riyadh region, while security authorities issued precautionary alerts in several southern parts of the kingdom.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception through a statement published on the social media platform X.
He provided no information about possible casualties or material damage resulting from the incident.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued emergency warnings over potential threats in Khamis Mushait governorate, as well as the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan.
The agency subsequently confirmed that the security alerts had been lifted and the threat had ended across all three locations.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to reports of the missile interception.
The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between the group and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting a series of missile and drone operations targeting Saudi territory.
Yemen's conflict began in 2014 when Houthi fighters took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
The following year, a Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict to support Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception through a statement published on the social media platform X.
He provided no information about possible casualties or material damage resulting from the incident.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued emergency warnings over potential threats in Khamis Mushait governorate, as well as the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan.
The agency subsequently confirmed that the security alerts had been lifted and the threat had ended across all three locations.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to reports of the missile interception.
The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between the group and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting a series of missile and drone operations targeting Saudi territory.
Yemen's conflict began in 2014 when Houthi fighters took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
The following year, a Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict to support Yemen's internationally recognized government.
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