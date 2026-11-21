Former Boxing Champion Jorge Linares Held by US Immigration Authorities
(MENAFN) Former world boxing champion Jorge Linares, who secured titles across three weight divisions, has been taken into custody by US immigration officials in Texas, with his legal team challenging the authorities' explanation of his immigration status.
The 41-year-old Venezuelan boxer was arrested at El Paso International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 15, by US Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, an agency spokesperson told CNN.
According to ICE, Linares entered the United States on Oct. 26, 2023, under authorization for a limited period but failed to leave before his permitted stay expired. The agency indicated that he would remain detained while deportation proceedings move forward.
However, his attorneys at Wilner & O’Reilly rejected the authorities' account, maintaining in a statement released Tuesday that Linares had valid authorization to remain in the country and had fully cooperated with immigration officials.
“Mr. Linares is authorized to be in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities,” the law firm stated.
His legal representatives said they were in contact with ICE and working to settle the situation as soon as possible.
The attorneys also expressed confidence in their client's legal position and called on supporters and media organizations to allow the immigration process to proceed without unnecessary speculation.
They further thanked supporters in Venezuela and boxing fans around the world for their encouragement, while declining to provide additional details out of consideration for Linares' privacy and the ongoing legal proceedings.
The 41-year-old Venezuelan boxer was arrested at El Paso International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 15, by US Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, an agency spokesperson told CNN.
According to ICE, Linares entered the United States on Oct. 26, 2023, under authorization for a limited period but failed to leave before his permitted stay expired. The agency indicated that he would remain detained while deportation proceedings move forward.
However, his attorneys at Wilner & O’Reilly rejected the authorities' account, maintaining in a statement released Tuesday that Linares had valid authorization to remain in the country and had fully cooperated with immigration officials.
“Mr. Linares is authorized to be in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities,” the law firm stated.
His legal representatives said they were in contact with ICE and working to settle the situation as soon as possible.
The attorneys also expressed confidence in their client's legal position and called on supporters and media organizations to allow the immigration process to proceed without unnecessary speculation.
They further thanked supporters in Venezuela and boxing fans around the world for their encouragement, while declining to provide additional details out of consideration for Linares' privacy and the ongoing legal proceedings.
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