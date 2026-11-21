US, Canada, South Korea Warn Organizations Over Critical Java Vulnerability
(MENAFN) Cybersecurity agencies in the United States, Canada and South Korea have called on organizations to immediately update their Java software to address a severe security weakness that could expose systems across multiple industries, including banking, government and business operations.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which oversees efforts to defend federal networks and critical infrastructure against digital threats, issued an alert Tuesday in coordination with Canada's national cybersecurity center.
Identified as "Java4Shell" and registered under the code CVE-2026-114938, the security flaw affects a Java component designed to handle encoded information.
Malicious actors could take advantage of the weakness by transmitting specially designed data capable of disrupting vulnerable applications or potentially executing harmful code remotely without requiring authentication.
The issue impacts specific recent Java releases operating on Intel and AMD processors equipped with particular hardware capabilities. Given the platform's extensive adoption, the vulnerability could place numerous software products and systems at risk.
California-based cybersecurity company Calif revealed the flaw on Tuesday, reporting that it had successfully demonstrated potential attacks against several widely used business applications, including Jira, Confluence and Jenkins, when operating under their standard configurations.
Oracle, the American technology company responsible for developing Java, issued security fixes on Tuesday through its regularly scheduled November update. The release addresses 11 security vulnerabilities affecting Oracle Java SE.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which oversees efforts to defend federal networks and critical infrastructure against digital threats, issued an alert Tuesday in coordination with Canada's national cybersecurity center.
Identified as "Java4Shell" and registered under the code CVE-2026-114938, the security flaw affects a Java component designed to handle encoded information.
Malicious actors could take advantage of the weakness by transmitting specially designed data capable of disrupting vulnerable applications or potentially executing harmful code remotely without requiring authentication.
The issue impacts specific recent Java releases operating on Intel and AMD processors equipped with particular hardware capabilities. Given the platform's extensive adoption, the vulnerability could place numerous software products and systems at risk.
California-based cybersecurity company Calif revealed the flaw on Tuesday, reporting that it had successfully demonstrated potential attacks against several widely used business applications, including Jira, Confluence and Jenkins, when operating under their standard configurations.
Oracle, the American technology company responsible for developing Java, issued security fixes on Tuesday through its regularly scheduled November update. The release addresses 11 security vulnerabilities affecting Oracle Java SE.
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