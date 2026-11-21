Ghent Demands Probe into Israeli Bus Operator Over Human Rights Record
(MENAFN) The Belgian city of Ghent has urged the Flemish government to examine the human rights practices of an Israeli-owned transport company after its Dutch subsidiary secured a contract to operate a new international bus connection, according to reports Wednesday.
The proposed service will provide direct transportation between Ghent and the Dutch city of Terneuzen and has been awarded to EBS, a Netherlands-based bus operator owned by Israel's Egged Transportation.
Ghent officials have raised concerns about Egged's activities, accusing the company of being "actively involved in human rights violations" and calling for an assessment of its business operations and involvement in the planned transport service.
Egged runs public bus services linking Israel with settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The company also appears on a United Nations database identifying businesses involved in activities associated with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.
In parliamentary responses issued in 2025, the Dutch government acknowledged that Egged owns EBS and confirmed that the Israeli parent company is included on the UN list.
The government also stated that it discourages commercial relations with businesses operating in Israeli settlements across occupied territories. However, it said it lacked information concerning potential financial transactions between EBS and its parent company.
The planned service is intended to provide a direct public transportation link between Ghent and Terneuzen, improving cross-border connectivity between Belgium and the Netherlands.
The proposed service will provide direct transportation between Ghent and the Dutch city of Terneuzen and has been awarded to EBS, a Netherlands-based bus operator owned by Israel's Egged Transportation.
Ghent officials have raised concerns about Egged's activities, accusing the company of being "actively involved in human rights violations" and calling for an assessment of its business operations and involvement in the planned transport service.
Egged runs public bus services linking Israel with settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The company also appears on a United Nations database identifying businesses involved in activities associated with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.
In parliamentary responses issued in 2025, the Dutch government acknowledged that Egged owns EBS and confirmed that the Israeli parent company is included on the UN list.
The government also stated that it discourages commercial relations with businesses operating in Israeli settlements across occupied territories. However, it said it lacked information concerning potential financial transactions between EBS and its parent company.
The planned service is intended to provide a direct public transportation link between Ghent and Terneuzen, improving cross-border connectivity between Belgium and the Netherlands.
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