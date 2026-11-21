Philippine Authorities Pursue Criminal Case Against Meghan Markle’s Father
(MENAFN) Philippine police announced Wednesday that criminal complaints had been lodged against Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over allegations involving the possession and circulation of child sexual abuse material.
Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co confirmed that the allegations concern potential violations of legislation addressing online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), as well as the production and distribution of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM), according to reports.
The complaints were submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office on Monday by the Visayas Field Unit of the Women and Children Protection Center.
Co explained that prosecutors would assess the filed complaints while investigators continued analyzing electronic devices confiscated as part of the inquiry.
“Additional evidence may be submitted in support of the criminal complaints already filed or may be utilized for filing of additional criminal complaints, if warranted,” Co said.
Markle, 82, reportedly spent approximately nine to 10 months in the Philippines after arriving in the country in 2025.
Investigators recovered approximately 7,500 photographs and one video allegedly depicting underage boys and girls of Asian, Latina and European backgrounds from electronic devices associated with Markle, according to the report.
Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co confirmed that the allegations concern potential violations of legislation addressing online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), as well as the production and distribution of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM), according to reports.
The complaints were submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office on Monday by the Visayas Field Unit of the Women and Children Protection Center.
Co explained that prosecutors would assess the filed complaints while investigators continued analyzing electronic devices confiscated as part of the inquiry.
“Additional evidence may be submitted in support of the criminal complaints already filed or may be utilized for filing of additional criminal complaints, if warranted,” Co said.
Markle, 82, reportedly spent approximately nine to 10 months in the Philippines after arriving in the country in 2025.
Investigators recovered approximately 7,500 photographs and one video allegedly depicting underage boys and girls of Asian, Latina and European backgrounds from electronic devices associated with Markle, according to the report.
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