EU Official Demands Security Guarantees in Ukraine Peace Agreement
(MENAFN) Any settlement aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine must include firm security commitments to prevent Moscow from rebuilding its military capabilities and launching another offensive, European External Action Service Secretary-General Kajsa Ollongren said Wednesday.
"Any agreement to end the war must come with an insurance policy," Ollongren declared during the third Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels, where she delivered remarks on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
"Russia's historical record is a reminder to all of us that we cannot trust just a political declaration. It has to come with a guarantee," she added.
Ollongren welcomed the renewed diplomatic initiatives seeking to bring the conflict to an end but emphasized that any eventual settlement must contain effective protections against another Russian military operation.
"We cannot say how and when Ukraine and Russia will make peace, but any deal must stop Russia from rearming and reattacking, because we don't want to see the same happening again," she said.
To illustrate the importance of enforceable commitments, she referred to earlier international arrangements, particularly the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. Under the agreement, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in return for assurances regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
She also highlighted the Minsk agreements, arguing that Russia continued shelling Ukrainian territory just hours after the documents were signed and subsequently took control of thousands of square kilometers beyond the established cease-fire lines.
"Any agreement to end the war must come with an insurance policy," Ollongren declared during the third Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels, where she delivered remarks on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
"Russia's historical record is a reminder to all of us that we cannot trust just a political declaration. It has to come with a guarantee," she added.
Ollongren welcomed the renewed diplomatic initiatives seeking to bring the conflict to an end but emphasized that any eventual settlement must contain effective protections against another Russian military operation.
"We cannot say how and when Ukraine and Russia will make peace, but any deal must stop Russia from rearming and reattacking, because we don't want to see the same happening again," she said.
To illustrate the importance of enforceable commitments, she referred to earlier international arrangements, particularly the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. Under the agreement, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in return for assurances regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
She also highlighted the Minsk agreements, arguing that Russia continued shelling Ukrainian territory just hours after the documents were signed and subsequently took control of thousands of square kilometers beyond the established cease-fire lines.
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