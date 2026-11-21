Voyager 1 Reaches Historic One Light-Day Distance From Earth
(MENAFN) NASA's Voyager 1 has become the first human-made spacecraft to travel a full light-day away from Earth, marking a major milestone in space exploration as its radio communications now require 24 hours to reach the planet.
The spacecraft passed the historic distance threshold at 5.16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT) on Wednesday, according to NASA calculations, placing it approximately 25.9 billion kilometers (16.1 billion miles) from Earth.
A light-day represents the distance light covers over 24 hours. At Voyager 1's current position, signals transmitted from Earth need an entire day to reach the probe, while responses take another 24 hours to return.
As a result of this communication delay, mission controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will have to wait until Thursday to receive the first transmission sent by Voyager 1 after crossing the milestone.
Launched on Sept. 5, 1977, the spacecraft initially embarked on a mission to explore Jupiter and Saturn. It conducted its Jupiter flyby in 1979 before reaching Saturn in 1980, transmitting valuable photographs and scientific information about both planets and several of their natural satellites.
After completing its primary planetary exploration mission, Voyager 1 continued its journey toward the outer reaches of space.
The probe surpassed NASA's Pioneer 10 in 1998, claiming the distinction of being the most distant human-built object from Earth. Fourteen years later, it achieved another historic breakthrough by becoming the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, the vast region extending beyond the protective bubble generated by the Sun around the solar system.
Currently traveling at approximately 61,000 kilometers (38,000 miles) per hour, Voyager 1 has reached a distance equivalent to roughly 173 times the separation between Earth and the Sun.
The spacecraft passed the historic distance threshold at 5.16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT) on Wednesday, according to NASA calculations, placing it approximately 25.9 billion kilometers (16.1 billion miles) from Earth.
A light-day represents the distance light covers over 24 hours. At Voyager 1's current position, signals transmitted from Earth need an entire day to reach the probe, while responses take another 24 hours to return.
As a result of this communication delay, mission controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will have to wait until Thursday to receive the first transmission sent by Voyager 1 after crossing the milestone.
Launched on Sept. 5, 1977, the spacecraft initially embarked on a mission to explore Jupiter and Saturn. It conducted its Jupiter flyby in 1979 before reaching Saturn in 1980, transmitting valuable photographs and scientific information about both planets and several of their natural satellites.
After completing its primary planetary exploration mission, Voyager 1 continued its journey toward the outer reaches of space.
The probe surpassed NASA's Pioneer 10 in 1998, claiming the distinction of being the most distant human-built object from Earth. Fourteen years later, it achieved another historic breakthrough by becoming the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, the vast region extending beyond the protective bubble generated by the Sun around the solar system.
Currently traveling at approximately 61,000 kilometers (38,000 miles) per hour, Voyager 1 has reached a distance equivalent to roughly 173 times the separation between Earth and the Sun.
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