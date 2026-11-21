Israeli Occupiers Torch Palestinian Vehicles, Target Homes in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli occupiers set three vehicles ablaze and attempted to ignite Palestinian houses during an attack on the town of as-Samu, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday, according to a local official.
A large group of occupiers stormed the town, setting fire to three cars and trying to burn residential properties, Mayor Khalil Abu Awad said.
Local residents managed to put out the flames before they spread to nearby areas, preventing further destruction, Abu Awad added.
He described the incident as part of recurring attacks against Palestinian communities, with residents and their belongings repeatedly subjected to violence by occupiers.
Approximately 750,000 Israeli occupiers currently reside in 156 settlements and 360 outposts throughout the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.
Since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, a total of 14,742 attacks targeting Palestinians and their property have been recorded across the West Bank, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs cautioned that the escalating violence by occupiers, allegedly enabled and supported by Israeli state authorities, represented an existential danger to Palestinian communities.
Palestinian figures indicate that attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers across the West Bank since October 2023 have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, wounded approximately 13,750 others and resulted in the detention of over 26,000 people.
A large group of occupiers stormed the town, setting fire to three cars and trying to burn residential properties, Mayor Khalil Abu Awad said.
Local residents managed to put out the flames before they spread to nearby areas, preventing further destruction, Abu Awad added.
He described the incident as part of recurring attacks against Palestinian communities, with residents and their belongings repeatedly subjected to violence by occupiers.
Approximately 750,000 Israeli occupiers currently reside in 156 settlements and 360 outposts throughout the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.
Since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, a total of 14,742 attacks targeting Palestinians and their property have been recorded across the West Bank, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs cautioned that the escalating violence by occupiers, allegedly enabled and supported by Israeli state authorities, represented an existential danger to Palestinian communities.
Palestinian figures indicate that attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers across the West Bank since October 2023 have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, wounded approximately 13,750 others and resulted in the detention of over 26,000 people.
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