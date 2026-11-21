Butterfly Type Tilting Disc Check Valve For Water Supply & Wastewater Pump Station
|Item
|Details
|Core structure
|Eccentric butterfly tilting disc, pivot shaft, lever, counterweight, hydraulic cylinder
|Working mode
|Two-stage closing: fast closing by counterweight + slow closing by hydraulic cylinder damping
|Materials
|Ductile iron, WCB carbon steel, stainless steel; EPDM / metal seat optional
|Installation
|Horizontal installation recommended for pump outlet
|Core benefit
|Prevent backflow, suppress destructive water hammer, low pressure loss
Application ScenariosWater Supply Pump Stations
For clean water supply pump stations, the butterfly type tilting disc check valve is the preferred selection for large-diameter raw water and tap water transmission pipelines. Its low head loss helps save power, and adjustable slow-closing performance protects centrifugal pumps and pipe networks from surge damage during sudden shutdown.
Wastewater Pump Stations
For wastewater pump stations, it is suitable for treated effluent, low-solids sewage discharge pipelines. It is not recommended for raw sewage with abundant fibers, rags and heavy sediment, as impurities may jam the pivot and lever assembly. Regular inspection and cleaning of the counterweight and hydraulic cylinder are required to keep stable operation.
As municipal water infrastructure expands, the butterfly type tilting disc check valve with counterweight and hydraulic cylinder is widely accepted by engineering contractors. It delivers reliable backflow protection and effective water hammer control, becoming a safe and economical solution for pump outlets in water supply and wastewater treatment systems.
About us
KR has more than 20 years of experience in producing standard and non-standard valves of various types. We supply a wide selection of over 500 valve products, including butterfly valve, gate valve, check valve, water control valve, as well as all their matching and accessory products.
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