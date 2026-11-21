The butterfly type tilting disc check valve, also widely known as the slow-closing tilting disc check valve, is a dedicated non-return valve for pump discharge pipelines in municipal water supply and wastewater pump stations. It integrates anti-backflow, low head loss and water hammer suppression functions, and stands out from conventional swing check valves and dual plate check valves with its unique two-stage closing structure fitted with counterweight and hydraulic cylinder.

In terms of structural features, this butterfly type tilting disc check valv adopts an eccentric tilting disc design. The disc rotates around an offset pivot, with a streamlined butterfly plate for smooth flow passage and low flow resistance. The main body normally uses ductile iron or WCB carbon steel with epoxy coating for corrosion resistance, and the sealing ring can be EPDM or metal hard seal for different medium requirements. Two core external components are configured: counterweight (weight hammer) and hydraulic cylinder.

Counterweight System: Connected to the disc via a lever mechanism. When the pump starts and fluid pushes the tilting disc open, the counterweight lifts together with the lever to balance the self-weight of the butterfly disc. This balance greatly reduces the differential pressure required to open the valve, cutting long-term pump energy consumption. When the pump trips and flow reverses, the counterweight provides auxiliary torque to drive the disc to close rapidly for the first 80%–90% of the stroke, blocking most reverse flow in a short time.

Hydraulic Cylinder (Oil Dashpot): Serves as the damping unit for the final slow-closing phase. After the fast closing stage finished by the counterweight, the remaining 10%–20% stroke of the tilting disc is controlled by hydraulic damping. Users can adjust the needle valve on the cylinder to set slow-closing time precisely. This staged closing avoids sharp valve slam and high water hammer pressure, which is the key advantage for large pump stations with high flow and long pipelines. The combination of counterweight and hydraulic cylinder makes the valve adaptable to complex working conditions, especially multi-pump parallel operation systems.