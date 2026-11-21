MENAFN - GetNews) Nantong City,Jiangsu Province,China - November 20, 2026

With the rapid development of the global plastics industry, the Latin American market is showing tremendous potential. As a professional supplier of precision automotive and medical tube extrusion solutions, BAOD EXTRUSION will showcase its core technologies and solutions at PLASTIMAGEN Mexico 2026.

Exhibition Information at a Glance



Exhibition: PLASTIMAGEN Mexico 2026

Date: November 10 - 13, 2026

Booth No.: 576 Venue: Centro Banamex Exhibition Center, Mexico City, Mexico

As a professional supplier of precision automotive and medical tube extrusion solutions, BAOD EXTRUSION is committed to providing efficient, stable, and customized extrusion lines for global customers. At this exhibition, we will present our latest technological achievements and complete line solutions, aiming to meet the growing demand for high-precision tube manufacturing in the Latin American market.

If you are looking for a stable and reliable extrusion equipment supplier, or if you wish to learn about the latest extrusion processes, BAOD EXTRUSION cordially invites you to visit our booth (Booth 576). Our team of technical experts will be on-site to answer your questions and discuss customized solutions.

About us

BAOD EXTRUISON brand founded in 2002, dedicated to designing, manufacturing and sales service of plastic extrusion equipment. Long - term focus on research and development for:

● Precision extrusion technology

● High efficiency extrusion technology

● Highly automation in extrusion process

● Safety protection of extrusion equipment