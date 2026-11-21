Yanling Compact Mini Pcs Expand Thin Client Applications Across Modern Workplaces
|Item
|Specification
|Thin client justification
|CPU
|Intel Pentium J3710 (4C/4T, 1.6 GHz, turbo 2.64 GHz, ~6–10 W SDP)
|Session decode + broker agent only; same TDP class as N100 at a fraction of the cost
|Memory
|8 GB DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (1 slot, max 8 GB)
|Enough for Windows 10 IoT Thin PC / IGEL OS + one session; hybrid "fat-thin" should stay at 8 GB or step up platform
|Storage
|1× mSATA SSD (32–64 GB) + optional 2.5" HDD/SSD bay
|mSATA is the OS image disk - set read-only/restore-on-boot; the 2.5" bay can hold a write-cache or be omitted entirely
|Display
|1× DP + 2× HDMI, each up to 4096×2160, sync or async triple display
|Triple-monitor desks and dual-screen + customer display in one box - a genuine advantage over most dedicated thin clients
|Network
|2× Realtek RTL8111H Gigabit LAN
|LAN 1 for session traffic, LAN 2 for management/PXE; PXE boot is standard on this board
|USB / serial
|2× USB 3.0 + 4× USB 2.0, 1× RS232 COM
|Six ports cover keyboard/mouse, smartcard reader, headset, printer with room to spare; COM for legacy terminals
|Expansion
|1× mini-PCIe (Wi-Fi/3G/4G + embedded SIM), 1× mini-PCIe (mSATA)
|Wi-Fi option for hot desks; 4G failover for branch thin clients without wired backhaul
|Power & mounting
|DC 12 V, ~15 W max, VESA 75/100 behind monitor, 134×126×38.5 mm, 0.7 kg
|Powered from the monitor's own PSU brick in many desk setups; VESA hidden mounting is the classic thin-client install
|Management & reliability
|Auto power-on, RTC/timed boot, Wake-on-LAN, PXE, hardware watchdog (0–255 s)
|The exact feature set a VDI fleet needs: nightly power-down → auto power-on, remote re-image via PXE, self-reset on session hang
|Environment
|Fanless sealed aluminium, 0–50 °C (industrial SSD: −20 °C), 5–95% RH
|Silent at the desk, no dust path in call centers/hospitals, CE/FCC/RoHS certified
About us
YANLING Industrial Computer Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, a renowned special economic zone at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up.
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